Can Lifestyle Changes Prevent Glaucoma? What Science Says About Diet, Exercise and Eye Pressure

The risk of developing glaucoma can be influenced mostly by an individual's body weight and overall physical health. Read on to know more about this condition.

Glaucoma comprises one of the most prevalent causes of permanent blindness. Glaucoma is progressive eyesight loss disease that develops with minimal symptoms until very substantial visual loss occurs. As glaucoma damages cannot be reversed it is imperative to protect from glaucoma through preventative methods, early detection and appropriate follow-up treatment. The methods of managing glaucoma primarily involve treating glaucoma with medications (eye drops) laser surgery or a combination.

There continues to be an increasing amount of research conducted regarding the potential of modifying lifestyle behaviours (diet, exercise, etc.) in relation to VanD and if these changes can impact the development of glaucoma or slow the progression of glaucoma once an individual already has glaucoma.

Can Lifestyle Changes Impact Glaucoma?

Increased intraocular pressures (IOPs) are what are principally associated with glaucoma. The eye will consistently manufacture a liquid called aqueous humour, which continually drains from the eye via its drainage pathways. Once the drainage pathways do not function effectively, then excess moisture will build-up in the eye which due to increased IOPs. Excess IOP may ultimately create disturbance to the optic nerve (the nerve that relays visual information from the eye to the brain). Not every individual with glaucoma will develop Elevated IOPs (though). Currently, the approach to diminishing or stopping visual impairment due to glaucoma is to reduce to some extent the intraocular pressure.

In response, scientists are trying to determine if certain lifestyle factors can affect eye pressure or promote optic nerve health. Although lifestyle modifications will not cure glaucoma, research indicates that they may support overall ocular health and will complement medical treatment for eye disease.

Diet for Healthy Eyes and Glaucoma Prevention

A good healthy diet is essential to maintain healthy eyes. A well-balanced diet filled with fruits and vegetables, whole grains and healthy fat sources contains many of the necessary nutrients needed to help protect the tissue of the eye from injury. Many of the fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that neutralize harmful oxidizing agents, thus protecting cells from damage. Antioxidants may help alleviate some of the strain on the optic nerve and support its function.

Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, have high amounts of nutrients that aid in maintaining a healthy blood supply to the optic nerve. Blood circulation is essential to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the optic nerve. Colorful fruits, like oranges, berries, papayas, and mangoes, contain vitamins that fortify the tissues surrounding the eyes. Vitamin E is provided through nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils, and supports cell protection.

Certain types of healthy fats, such as omega-3s, are important for maintaining healthy eyes. They can also help reduce inflammation and support proper function of blood vessels, which may be beneficial for people with ocular diseases like glaucoma.

The way you eat can affect your overall health, as well as the health of your eyes. An excessive amount of caffeine from energy drinks or coffee can temporarily increase pressure in your eyes. A diet high in sodium may also result in greater fluid retention and higher blood pressure, which could indirectly impact your eye pressure. By avoiding highly processed foods, packaged snacks, and sugary beverages, you could positively impact both your eye health and your overall health.

Eating regular meals may also benefit eye health. Skipping breakfast, having irregular meal times, or eating too late in the evening can cause imbalances in the body's metabolism. Having stable blood sugar and blood pressure levels can promote better blood circulation, including the flow of blood to the eyes.

Lastly, exercising is one of the most significant lifestyle changes that is beneficial for eye pressure management. Moderate physical activity like walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, etc. consistently demonstrates decreased eye pressure among many people. Exercise improves circulation to the entire body, including the eyes, and facilitates fluid drainage from inside the eyes.

Through aerobic exercises done regularly as well as having healthy aspects together create a stronger heart but they are also helpful in controlling your weight and controlling your blood glucose levels too. Improved circulation through regular physical activity, reduced swelling around areas of compression and also improving your mental state will indirectly help support healthy optic nerves.

An example of how easy it can be to continue with aerobic activity would be to have 30 minutes of brisk walking done at least five days out of seven and to make some time on your schedule so you have this aerobic activity to do regularly.

In contrast to the above way to effectively engage in physical activity not all forms of physical activity would have the same positive impact on an individual's health. An individual who regularly participates in anaerobic types of physical activity that require holding of the breath while lifting excessive weight or keeping the head below the level of the heart for prolonged periods may experience increased pressure inside the eyes temporarily. Individuals who have glaucoma or who are at high risk for developing glaucoma should consult an eye care professional regarding an appropriate exercise plan that would be safe for them.

Risk Factors For Glaucoma

The risk of developing glaucoma can be influenced mostly by an individual's body weight and overall physical health. Obese individuals, those with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and so forth have been shown to have decreased blood circulation which increases their risk of optic nerve damage. In order for individuals to achieve and maintain a healthy optic nerve, they must maintain a healthy body weight through a balanced diet as well as the continued involvement with physical activity.

Another risk factor which negatively impacts eye health is smoking. Smoking causes damage to the blood vessels supplying the eyes as well as decreases oxygen to the eye tissue and increases oxidative stress. These conditions increase the likelihood of progressing from normal eye pressure to the development of glaucoma. Quitting smoking is one of the most impactful actions an individual can take to protect his/her eyesight and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Managing' stress is a neglected area of research that's relevant to eye disease management, especially glaucoma (the disease causing damage to the optic nerve) because chronic stress often leads to increased blood pressure and altered hormone production; ultimately, if these two things increase over time, then that may result in decreased blood flow to the eye.

A few things that can help manage stress are: 1) deep breathing, 2) meditation, 3) hearing calming music, 4) spending time in nature. In combination with maintaining your body systems of function, these stress reduction methods can contribute to your overall health and wellness.

The quality and/or quantity of sleep also influences the development of pressure inside the eye. If a person is not getting adequate sleep, has irregular sleep patterns, or a combination of both can contribute to the elevation of the body's blood pressure and hormone production. An individual should have enough sleep every night, which allows the body to recover from its daily activities, thus allowing for optimal eye health. Some studies show that sleeping on an elevated pillow reduces the pressure in the eye while sleeping.

Another very small item that affects the eye pressures is adequate hydration. Drinking enough water every day is necessary for maintaining proper body functions. However, drinking large amounts of fluids quickly can elevate the pressure in the eyes temporarily. For this reason, it is best to drink a small amount of water over a period of time rather than drinking a large amount of water at once.

Glaucoma Treatment Options To Know

A medical approach is still very important. Using eye drops prescribed by a doctor, laser treatment, and other surgical options have been established to be successful at reduce eye pressure to maintain one's eyesight. The use of alternative or natural treatments for the treatment of glaucoma should only be used in conjunction with prescribed treatments and should not be used instead of prescribed medical treatment. When people with glaucoma stop using prescribed medical treatment to pursue alternative or natural treatments, irreparable vision loss can occur.

A routine comprehensive eye exam is the best way to prevent the progression of glaucoma. It is better to have early detection of glaucoma and begin treatment as soon as possible, before serious damage to one's vision has occurred. Adults over the age of 40, particularly those who have a parent or sibling with a history of either glaucoma, high blood pressure or diabetes, should have an annual eye examination to ensure that they do not have glaucoma.

Glaucoma cannot be prevented by diet or exercise; however, both can be important factors that improve your good health and improve the function of your eyes. Having a diet high in fruits, vegetables, good fats; being active moderately regularly; getting enough rest; managing stress; not smoking; and overall, maintaining good health all play an important role in the function of the eyes and in creating a more optimal environment for the optic nerve and for keeping eye pressure in a safer range.

The best approach for protecting one's vision is a combination of medical treatment along with the implementation and use of a healthy lifestyle. By using both healthy lifestyle choices along with medical treatment and regular eye examinations, there is a much greater probability that the individual will be able to maintain his/her ability to see, and to slow the progression of glaucoma.