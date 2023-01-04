Can Kratom Really Transform Womens Health?

Kratom is a medicinal herb that comes with many positive and negative health impacts, especially for women.

Kratom is a very powerful herb, mainly known for its medicinal properties. It is known across the world to make people's lives easier and healthier and it is highly recommended by wellness enthusiasts. Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is an opioid-like extract found from the leaves of a tress located in tropical Southeast Asian region. It has various effects starting from stimulating to sedating. The plant reportedly also offers users a range of health advantages especially for women. But experts argue on the fact whether the good impacts are more than its side effects on women's health or not.

Pros Of Using Kratom

Why should women include Kratom in their diet.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a health problem faced by women as well as men. But, for women, it has a higher chance of increasing risk of heart diseases more than men and it could even be four times higher than men. Diabetes also gives rise to other health complications. In women which could be more severe than men. Kratom is an excellent herb that helps with such conditions.

Breast Cancer

Studies state that women are very prone to getting breast cancer during their lifetime and for American women the risks go up to almost 13 per cent. It is true that anyone can get cancer but women definitely are at higher risks. One of the leading causes of deaths among women is breast cancer. Kratom has properties which can eliminate or reduce this risk.

Mental Health

Depression is a very common but severe problem faced by all and due to more than one factors, women are prone to experiencing from it more. Studies state that they are more likely to experience anxiety, stress or physical symptoms arising from it. Women with problems like PCOS or PCOD are even more prone to it. Kratom is known to boost mood, energy, has psychoactive properties which help secrete serotonin.

Side Effects Of Kratom

Be careful of the side effects.

If kratom is consumed excessively, people could develop certain side effects. One of the side effects for this is constipation. This is not a very serious condition but it is uncomfortable.

Kratom consumption could give people a slight buzz which lasts for about 90 minutes.

The most significant aspect to consider before adding the supplement to your diet is dependence. As the alkaloids in kratom signal the same brain centers as addictive opioids, frequent consumers could experience physical withdrawal symptoms.

It could lead to weight loss, insomnia, skin darkening especially if consumed on a very high dose.

Before you decide to take this a supplement, make sure you consult a doctor and also be aware of its side effects. In case you have any of the above mentioned side effects, doctors recommend either measuring the amount you are consuming or not having it if the side effects are severe. The plant's reported benefits may aid various health conditions and offer consumers a natural alternative to some medications. While the herb does have the potential to provide therapeutic advantages, controlled clinical studies in humans are lacking. More research is required to evaluate kratom's safety and efficacy.