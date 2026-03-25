Can just 11 extra minutes of sleep each night reduce your heart attack risk? Find out

Scientist suggest that instead of trying to make drastic changes in your lives, focusing on manageable changes could be more useful to reduce your risk of heart attack.

Heart Attack Risks: Making big lifestyle changes can be quite daunting but emerging studies indicate that even small lifestyle changes can be incredibly effective in cardiovascular health. A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has discovered that simply increasing the time you spend sleeping, exercising and consuming nutritious food by several minutes every day can help you reduce the risk of developing heart attacks, stroke and heart failure. The results emphasize the importance of simple and attainable habits that can become important in terms of achieving long-term heart health.

Moderate lifestyle changes can support heart health

As per the findings an extra 11 minutes of sleep each night, 4.5 minutes of moderate-vigorous exercise and daily consumption of vegetables which is about a quarter cup in a day were associated with a significant decrease in cardiovascular risk. Researchers described this as a significant decrease indicating that any slight changes in everyday habits can have a difference in the long run.

Scientists analysed data (lifestyle behaviours with the help of wearable devices) of more than 53,000 participants over eight years. They noted that those who implement these minor changes were at lower risk of developing major cardiovascular events by approximately 10 per cent.

Explaining the importance of the study, Dr. Nicholas Koemel, lead author and research fellow at the University of Sydney, stated, "We show that combining small changes in a few areas of our lives can have a surprisingly large positive impact on our cardiovascular health. This is very encouraging news because making a few small, combined changes is likely more achievable and sustainable for most people when compared with attempting major changes in a single behaviour.

"Making even modest shifts in our daily routines is likely to have cardiovascular benefits as well as create opportunities for further changes in the long run. I would encourage people not to overlook the importance of making a small change or two to your daily routine, no matter how small they may seem."

Importance of sleep, diet and exercise

The World Health Organization (WHO)highlights lifestyle habits like poor dieting, physical inactivity, and insufficient sleep as the major causes of cardiovascular diseases in the world. This fact emphasizes that even minor advances in these spheres are of great importance. Sleep plays a crucial role in regulating normal blood pressure, metabolism and stress. Equally exercise enhances the heart muscle and boosts blood flow whereas a high-vegetable diet is a good source of nutrients and antioxidants that prevent any harm.

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Although the results are promising, researchers warn that the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. The findings indicate that there is a correlation between healthier lifestyles and lower cardiovascular risk which requires more studies to ascertain these findings. However it affirms that small habits would eventually become a healthier routine by reducing the risk of severe health issues and enhance the overall well-being.

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