Can India Really Afford To Ignore Tobacco Harm Reduction?

Tobacco control policies in India are mainly focused on cigarette smokers, more dangerous beedis largely remain free of restrictions.

What is the cost of a human life? Pretty priceless, one would imagine. But this is a price we pay over a million times every year in India due to tobacco. The real tragedy is that we refuse to learn or strive to improve. Our systems and policies treat human life as an expendable resource.

According to the GATS 2 data, there are about 267 million tobacco users in India. Our quit rate is poor at about 1.15 million each year and in the last seven years, only 8.1 million people have quit tobacco for good. The death rate from tobacco use meanwhile is around 1.35 million per year. For every person who dies because of tobacco, more than 30 live with serious tobacco-related illnesses.

These numbers clearly tell us that current strategies for tobacco control aren't nearly as effective as we like to pretend. While we trudge along helping a few to quit, the larger majority continues to use tobacco and suffer grave consequences. The abysmal quit rates (less than 0.5 per cent of Indian tobacco users per year) should have prompted a re-think of our methods long ago, but evidently our government and the WHO are okay with these numbers as long as they can claim a 17 per cent relative reduction compared to the GATS 1 figures.

Money and effort spent on tobacco control have thus yielded 99.5 per cent annual failure rates. Then we realize that according to GATS 2, 50-55 per cent (135 million) of our tobacco users have expressed a desire to quit. We have failed them spectacularly, but we received an award from WHO for our tobacco control efforts, so it is all okay.

Tobacco control policies in India onlyfocuses on cigarette smokers

Tobacco control policies in our country are skewed towards treating tobacco dependence as a matter of "habit" and something that can be countered by counselling, willpower and motivation. I do not mention nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) here because we have made no effort to subsidize them or make them widely available. In fact, nicotine has been repeatedly vilified as carcinogenic and a dangerous chemical, such that it has become an accepted "fact" even among doctors who should know better.

For the record, nicotine is not carcinogenic. Also, strangely, nicotine in lozenges, gums, patches etc. does not cause dependence even when exceeding the dosage in tobacco form, but nicotine in tobacco magically becomes habit forming. Could it be something in tobacco and its manufacturing process perhaps that leads to this dependence? Have we been slandering the wrong molecule?

Tobacco harm reduction is a simple, elegant and low-cost concept that can help increase quit rates while lowering death and disease from tobacco use. If we transition people who are unwilling or unable to quit tobacco, to far less risky forms of nicotine consumption such as vaping/e-cigarettes, snus, nicotine pouches, etc., we can save lives and reduce the burden of tobacco-related illnesses. This requires a realignment of how we perceive nicotine and what our true endgame must be saving lives here and now versus trying to eradicate tobacco/nicotine with many collateral deaths along the way.

Our tobacco policies are a mess of contradictions. Tobacco taxes, regulations, ad-bans, warning labels, smoke-free zones, vaping restrictions - all focus on cigarette smokers (28 million of 267 million tobacco users), while the more dangerous beedis (72 million users) are largely free of restrictions not even a package warning in sight. The even larger proportion who use smokeless tobacco or SLT (200 million users) remain invisible to the anti-tobacco groups when these users are ripe for switching to oral NRTs / snus / nicotine pouches with excellent success rates. Somehow, the needs of our 200 million SLT users have never been the primary focus of our anti-tobacco groups and the government, else we would have seen subsidized NRTs deployed for their benefit and tangible results that would have reflected in higher quit rates.

We claim to value human life. We claim to abhor tobacco. We claim that all our policies are geared towards a mythical "tobacco end-game". Looking at the quit rates for tobacco, are such claims even meaningful?

The policies need to be anti-tobacco or just anti-cigarette

Many experts including past WHO researchers have spoken in favour of tobacco harm reduction and the need for valuing science in policymaking. The vape/e-cigarette ban should be lifted of course keeping the benefits in mind. Yet that would mainly address the needs of cigarette smokers.

A challenge to anti-tobacco groups in India: the larger problem here is of beedis and SLTs - our rural, poor, marginalized, unfashionable aam tobacco users. Why can't we help them, and help them now? Tobacco harm reduction using NRTs, snus, nicotine pouches can save their lives and leave them less vulnerable to tobacco-related illnesses. Are you anti-tobacco or just anti-cigarette? Think about it.

The article is written by Dr. Kiran Melkote, Orthopaedic surgeon based in Delhi, India and member of AHRER - Association for Harm Reduction, Education and Research.