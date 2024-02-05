Can HPV Vaccine Protect Women Against Virus Linked To Infertility?

Representational image/Freepik

Lately, there has been a renewed focus on cervical cancer prevention and an emphasis on the HPV vaccine. In a previous story centered around model and actor Poonam Pandey's death, which turned out to be a hoax, Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar had pointed out that women need to prioritise regular screenings and vaccination against HPV to reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer. "One key contributing factor is a decrease in routine screening and preventive care, leading to missed opportunities for early detection and intervention," she had said.

Continuing the conversation, Dr Sushruta Mokadam, consultant obstetrician at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune said there is "no knowledge" about HPV vaccination. "Limited promotion and education campaigns focus on younger populations, and inadequate dissemination of expanded age guidelines contribute to lower awareness of HPV vaccination among older individuals. For adolescents and young adults, it protects potential exposure to HPV and prevents various HPV-related diseases. The vaccine is less effective in the age group 27-45 [years] if already exposed to HPV, but can still protect against new HPV types," she said.

It should be noted that the vaccine is given from the age of 9 years or preferably before the age of first sexual activity, and even adults aged 35-45 are eligible for it. Both women and men need to discuss getting vaccinated.

The doctor said that by targeting the human papillomavirus, the vaccine "significantly reduces the risk of developing potentially life-threatening conditions" in recipients. But, it is not just about individual protection; widespread vaccination can lead to herd immunity, slowing down the spread of HPV within communities.

In fact, the HPV vaccine is also understood to protect against certain strains of the virus that have been linked to infertility in women.

"It is not too late to get vaccinated even at the age of 45," said Dr Sushruta, adding, "The vaccine may still provide some protection against HPV-related diseases, particularly for those not previously exposed to HPV. The HPV vaccine has shown efficacy in preventing HPV infection and related diseases in older populations."

According to the doctor, men can receive the HPV vaccine later in life to protect against HPV-related diseases. "Age and vaccination history determine the number of doses, ranging from two doses for individuals aged 9-14, to three doses for those aged 15 and older. HPV vaccination helps to safeguard from new HPV infections, but is not effective in treating existing HPV infections or diseases."

She concluded by saying that the HPV vaccine is "not recommended for use" during pregnancy. "Women should take this vaccine during the adolescent age for better protection. Remember to consult an expert for personalised advice on HPV vaccination based on individual circumstances."