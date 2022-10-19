Can Hormonal Changes Impact A Woman's Mental Wellness Post-40? Explains Psychologist

Psychologists' suggestions on ways to address women's mental wellness.

Our mental health is not just affected by work stress and relationship problems. There are many other reasons for our mental health issues. For example, hormones keep not just our physical health but also our emotional and psychological health in balance. Women, in particular, are prone to hormonal issues at various periods that affect their mental health and create symptoms of mental health disorders. Different hormones have a specific effect on women's brains and their mental health. For example, Oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone are essential in determining emotions. A decrease in oestrogen and progesterone levels leads to irritation and anxiety. Cortisol, a stress hormone, can also cause anxiety and depression if imbalanced. Sana Rubiyana, Counselling Psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore, shares treatment for hormonal changes post-40.

What Causes Hormonal Imbalance In Women?

Lifestyle factors like poor sleeping and eating habits can lead to chronic stress. It also contributes to mental health issues and disorders.

During pregnancy- Most women go through hormonal issues; this can affect their body's testosterone, oestrogen and progesterone levels. In addition, according to psychologists, about 5% of women have thyroid dysfunction during pregnancy. Menopause happens because ovaries produce fewer hormones during this period, resulting in stress and mental health issues. PMS and PMDD- Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) are widespread conditions linked to these changing hormones. It includes physical symptoms, such as bloating, breast tenderness or headaches, or manageable emotional symptoms, such as irritability. PMS is easier to start working on with healthy lifestyle changes such as exercise, a healthy diet and if required, trying over-the-counter medications. However, PMDD should be treated without delay because women can have suicidal thoughts and may act on that.

Knowing the hormonal changes at 40 can make your life much easier. However, hormone changes can cause uncomfortable symptoms as a woman's body ages.

Ageing And Hormones

From the mid-40s, melatonin (sleep hormone) decreases and can cause lead to sleep issues. In addition, around fifty per cent of women experience menopause, which can significantly impact our mental health. Symptoms may include mood changes and irritability.

What Is Perimenopause?

Perimenopause can begin as early as the late 30s or early 40s. Primarily, oestrogen and progesterone production decrease and periods become irregular. These changes take place years before menopause. Perimenopause usually lasts four years but can be as short as a few months or as long as ten years.

What Are The Symptoms Of Perimenopause?

Irregular periods Hot flashes Night sweats Disrupted sleep Uterine bleeding Problems with short-term memory and focus Changes in premenstrual syndrome and mood overall: problems like depression, irritability, and feelings of stress or anxiety. Those who have experienced mood disorders throughout their life are more likely to experience these problems during perimenopause.

Is There Treatment for Hormonal Changes After 40?

Changes in diet, exercise, herbal supplements and self-care can all assist in managing symptoms of perimenopause. In addition, many women respond to hormonal imbalance treatments that replace the hormones that have declined due to hormonal changes. We should have a holistic approach when dealing with good mental health. First, we need the body to be healthy, which includes hormone balance. It includes being careful with anything that will affect brain health, such as drugs or alcohol. Keeping the body active and healthy through exercise and good-quality food is also essential.

A sound support system is very crucial on the road to recovery and mental well-being. It's important to note that we can manage our mental health issues with the help of therapists and counsellors.