Leukoderma or vitiligo is a condition which affects between 1-2% of the worldwide population. A relatively higher prevalence is seen in the African continent and female patients. It is characterized by patches of skin devoid of active skin cells called melanocytes. This results in pale or whitish-looking skin. Dr Kushal Banerjee, Senior Consultant- Homeopathy at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, shares how homoeopathy can help manage leukoderma.
Leukoderma is of two major types. Non-segmental leukoderma is the more common type, and symmetrical hypopigmented patches are seen in patients. These patches tend to be commonly on the back of hands, face, around openings in the body and tight joints. In segmental leukoderma, isolated patches are on one side or in the body's centre. This occurs more commonly in younger patients. Sometimes vitiligo may also manifest as premature grey hair in small bunches. A rarer form affects the entire body.
Vitiligo is induced by the deficiency of skin pigment called melanin. The absence of working melanocytes results in a lack of melanin and gives rise to white patches. The precise reason giving rise to this process is not known. However, non-segmental vitiligo is now thought to be an auto-immune disorder. The immune system is believed to destroy melanocytes and give rise to the spots. A 'convergence' or 'integrated' theory suggests that multiple factors may be responsible for the development of vitiligo in the body.
Those with a family history of vitiligo, a family history of auto-immune conditions, a diagnosis of autoimmune disease and some cancers (melanoma and non-Hodgkins' lymphoma) are at risk of developing vitiligo. Stressful events can trigger vitiligo. Scars from physical or burn trauma may also contain patches of vitiligo. This is called Koebner's phenomenon. Some complications from the lack of melanin are severe sunburn, eye damage and hearing loss. In addition, patients may develop social or psychological distress due to this condition.
