Can Homoeopathy Help In Treating Leukoderma? Explains Dr Banerjee

World Vitiligo Day 2022: Reasons why homoeopathy can help you to treat your vitiligo.

Leukoderma or vitiligo is a condition which affects between 1-2% of the worldwide population. A relatively higher prevalence is seen in the African continent and female patients. It is characterized by patches of skin devoid of active skin cells called melanocytes. This results in pale or whitish-looking skin. Dr Kushal Banerjee, Senior Consultant- Homeopathy at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, shares how homoeopathy can help manage leukoderma.

Types Of Leukoderma

Leukoderma is of two major types. Non-segmental leukoderma is the more common type, and symmetrical hypopigmented patches are seen in patients. These patches tend to be commonly on the back of hands, face, around openings in the body and tight joints. In segmental leukoderma, isolated patches are on one side or in the body's centre. This occurs more commonly in younger patients. Sometimes vitiligo may also manifest as premature grey hair in small bunches. A rarer form affects the entire body.

Leukoderma Is Caused By?

Vitiligo is induced by the deficiency of skin pigment called melanin. The absence of working melanocytes results in a lack of melanin and gives rise to white patches. The precise reason giving rise to this process is not known. However, non-segmental vitiligo is now thought to be an auto-immune disorder. The immune system is believed to destroy melanocytes and give rise to the spots. A 'convergence' or 'integrated' theory suggests that multiple factors may be responsible for the development of vitiligo in the body.

Leukoderma: An Autoimmune Disease

Those with a family history of vitiligo, a family history of auto-immune conditions, a diagnosis of autoimmune disease and some cancers (melanoma and non-Hodgkins' lymphoma) are at risk of developing vitiligo. Stressful events can trigger vitiligo. Scars from physical or burn trauma may also contain patches of vitiligo. This is called Koebner's phenomenon. Some complications from the lack of melanin are severe sunburn, eye damage and hearing loss. In addition, patients may develop social or psychological distress due to this condition.

Can Homeopathy Help Manage Vitiligo?

Homoeopathy has been widely used in managing vitiligo, and some remarkable improvement cases have been reported. Prolonged treatment may completely eradicate these patches or mitigate them significantly. In addition, some dietary restrictions, like limiting the consumption of sour food and lifestyle modifications, can enhance the action of the medicines. In some cases, homoeopathic management of the auto-immune disorders triggering leukoderma can also lead to remarkable patient improvement.

Peer-reviewed publications also indicate that homoeopathic treatment has the potential to benefit patients with vitiligo. Homoeopathic medicines may also stop the progress of the disease, which conventional medication cannot do. Although expecting a cure in every case is impractical, vitiligo patients should consider homoeopathy a viable treatment option. Those concerned about the side effects of conventional solid medicines can safely go ahead with homoeopathy.