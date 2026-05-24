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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 24, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Rising temperatures can impact blood pressure levels. Follow these vital steps to manage blood pressure and reduce the risk of a stroke and heart attack. Read on to know more about this and follow these tips without fail.
Summer can be challenging for many people, especially with blood pressure problems. Did you know? The heat can lead to fluid loss via sweating, which can lead to dehydration and unpleasant changes in blood pressure. Some people also tend to suffer from low BP becuse of fluid loss, while others may face fluctuations due to stress, diet, or evenerratic schedules. Managing blood pressure during hot weather is important with the expert's help. Pay attention to symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, and report them to the doctor for prompt attention.
In this article, Dr. Gajanan Gawande, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, explains the most effective remedies to control high blood pressure naturally during summer.
Drink at least 2-3 litres of water throughout the day. Fluids help maintain blood volume and prevent sudden drops or spikes in blood pressure. Also, overhydration is not advised at all.
While some salt is needed, too much can increase blood pressure and steal the peace of mind. Stick to a balanced intake and avoid processed, junk, and canned foods. It is necessary to manage high blood pressure by reducing salt intake.
It is necessary to include fruits, vegetables, and seasonal foods like watermelon, cucumber, and coconut water, which will help to keep the body cool. You can also seek the help of an expert when it comes to what to eat and avoid. Don't just follow any crash or FAD diets, skip meals, or smoke. It is a good idea to eat a balanced diet and manage blood pressure.
This is because they can lead to dehydration and affect blood pressure levels, particularly during summer.
So, it is necessary to avoid outdoor workouts during peak heat hours. Choose early morning or evening for physical activity. Try to opt for gymming aerobics indoors, go for a walk early morning.
Keep track of your readings, especially if you already have hypertension. Checking blood pressure once every 15 days is necessary and can help you to take timely action. Moreover, it is also necessary to avoid skipping medication without consulting your doctor, even if you feel alright.
So, stay active and take these preventive steps to manage blood pressure during the summer.