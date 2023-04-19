Can H3N2 Influenza Virus Cause Sleeplessness? Explains Dr Bandana Mishra

Undoubtedly, in such infections, while this sleeplessness affects one's entire routine work and increases irritability, the same pattern may prevail even after being disease free.

There are several types of Influenza infection, and H3N2 is one of its strains. Talking about the illness itself, in recent research and patients reported with H1N1 disease, it has been found to affect sleep patterns. Many patients complain of sleeplessness, unnecessary fatigue, and drowsiness with the inability to sleep. A section of medical experts believes that the wake-sleep issues might be the immune response caused by a virus, and many doctors claim that it might be due to excessive stress, fatigue and anxiety caused by a virus. Dr Bandana Mishra, HOD & Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram,explains how this virus leads to insomnia.

At The Same Time

The tests show the association of narcolepsy with influenza. An experiment was done on H1N1-infected mice, and they developed disturbed sleep patterns. Basically, in our brain, the sleep-wake regulating neural system is widely affected by narcolepsy. The mice were found unable to fall asleep naturally as the outcome says the infection might act the same, resulting in disturbed sleep.

Coronasomnia

Returning to the initial rapid COVID infection spread, we used to hear the popular term "Coronasomnia", which was characterised by the sleeplessness caused due to COVID infection. Similar patterns are being reported in the H3N2 outbreak. Hence it can be said that the patient may experience insomnia with such an infection. Still, now the more significant question arises is it that severe, or can it be resolved with a particular medication? So we all need to be aware, well-informed and have the patience to understand and get over this problem.

First of all

Getting out of it and feeling healthy again is not a one-day task.

Undoubtedly, in such infections, while this sleeplessness affects one's entire routine work and increases irritability, the same pattern may prevail even after being disease free. As a result, one may find it challenging to resume the older sleep cycle even long after recovery.

It might be disturbing for some time, but it can be resolved with a healthy lifestyle, proper medication and patience. However, it will surely get severe if one doesn't follow the doctor's instructions and takes excessive stress. We should know that these viruses deeply affect a person's overall well-being.

Hence, even after recovery, one may complain about several issues, but recovery is ensured with early detection and timely treatment. However, if symptoms like to prevail after recovery, like sleeplessness, contact your medical expert. One surely needs to give time and patience.

In Some Cases

Specific symptoms may present even for months. Hence be regular with medicine, maintain hygiene, eat healthily, take prescribed medication, follow medical experts' advice and have patience. Complete recovery may take time; this sleeplessness may disturb you, but the issue can be resolved.

You may like to read