Can Gut Issues Cause Neurological Symptoms In Pets? Doctor Explains Gut-Brain Connection

Dr. Nikita Singh, Senior Veterinary Officer: Veterinary Services, Wiggles, tells us the real connection between Gut Health and the Brain in animals.

It is commonly acknowledged and established that the gut affects the brain, and thus the behaviour. The idea has entered common parlance through expressions like "gut sensation," "gutsy," and "butterflies in the stomach." Despite this, research into the mechanics underlying the gut-brain axis has only lately started. An expanding field of study called neuro gastroenterology is centred on this communication relationship.

Understanding The Gut-Brain Connection

Dr Nikita Singh, Senior Veterinary Officer: Veterinary Services, Wiggles, tells us the real connection between Gut Health and the Brain in animals and how each action differs from the other. Below is the necessary information one should know.

It is continual, two-way contact between the brain and the gastrointestinal tract and thus is referred to as the "gut-brain axis." There is growing evidence to support the idea that normal brain chemistry, neural development, and behaviour are all influenced by gut microorganisms. The gut microbiota is particularly emerging as a crucial node in the connection between the gut and brain. This prompted the creation of a new terminology 'Microbiota-Gut Brain axis" The enteric nervous system (ENS), also known as the "second brain," is made up of hundreds of millions of neurons that run the whole length of the digestive tract. The vagus nerve is used by this system to transmit minor changes in the gastrointestinaltract to the brain. Communications between the gut microorganisms and the CNS are mediated by primary channels through the vagus nerve. Bacterial metabolites in the gut Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as acetate, butyrate, lactate, and propionate, are produced by the gut microbiota through the fermentation and metabolism of indigestible fibres (such as prebiotics). Particularly significant metabolites with potential effects on brain function have been highlighted as SCFAs. In addition, the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract help the body produce dopamine and serotonin, as well as other hormones and neurotransmitters.

