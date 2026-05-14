Can fatty liver turn into cancer? Doctor explains how the silent disease damages your liver

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy.
Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 14, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Vaibhav Raj
Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up inside the liver cells. The condition is often called a "silent disease" because many people do not notice symptoms in the early stages. It is broadly divided into two types -- alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). While many people think fatty liver is harmless, experts warn that if left unmanaged, it can gradually lead to liver inflammation, scarring, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer in severe cases.
Here are some of the habits that are linked to fatty liver and can turn into cancer if not taken care of
If you are habituated to consuming sugary drinks, packaged snacks and beverages basically foods with excessive sugar and refined carbohydrates causes direct liver fat accumulation . Individuals consuming sugary drinks everyday have atleast 40 percent of chances of developing fatty liver disease. If you crave for sugar regularly you should choose alternatives like whole grains, proteins, nuts and healthy proteins which will help lower down the chances of cancer.
Stages of fatty liver disease and liver cirrhosis.
It is not good to be inactive and specifically people with sitting jobs need to do movement after some time because long seating hours can slow down fat metabolism and one needs to take care of it if the physical activity reduces the fat starts depositing. Activities like walking , cycling or swimming will be beneficial in staying active and small activities like climbing up stairs instead of using elevators will really help you . Every day, a little movement needs to be incorporated in your daily routine.
If you consume fatty foods in your diet regularly then it is not good for your health and and it make your liver healthy which results in abnormal cholesterol formation and swelling; over the time, it can also create Cirrhosis which can lead to liver cancer. You can in fact replace it with fatty fish, seeds and avacados to derive healthy fats .
You might start experiencing body fat depositing in your abdominal area, which is also responsible for insulin resistance and for liver fat storage. It also leads to increase risk of cancer. You should be vigilant about what you should consume and exercise regularly to maintain your body levels.
If you are habitual of consuming alcohol and smoking then you should be really concerned about your liver as these intoxicants are responsible for cell damage and inflammation in body. You can try black coffee or herbal tea as a safe alternatives to protect your liver health.
Some of the causes of fatty liver are stated below:
The cause of fatty liver disease.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Vaibhav Raj, Gastroenterologist, Kiva Multi-Speciality & Liver Gastro Gynae Centre, Patna, explained that one of the tricky things about fatty liver disease is how quietly it begins. In the early stages, there's usually nothing to point to. Most people feel absolutely fine and go about their day as they always have, with no hint that something is off. When the body does try to signal, it's often easy to brush aside, a vague sense of fullness, a bit of heaviness in the upper abdomen, occasional bloating, or a lingering discomfort that never quite feels serious enough to worry about. These are often brushed aside as the effects of long work hours, irregular meals, or poor sleep.
More often than not, it doesn't announce itself. It just shows up quietly in a routine blood test or a scan done for something else. And by the time it comes to light, it has usually been there for months, sometimes even years, going about its damage without a sound.
Disclaimer: Never underestimate your body and the signs it is sending you! Listening to all these signs and acting promptly can help you prevent suffering the severity of fatty liver diseases. Also, always consult a doctor before self-medicating.