Can fatty liver turn into cancer? Doctor explains how the silent disease damages your liver

Can fatty liver turn cancerous? Doctor explains the hidden risk factors associated with excessive fat build-ups inside the liver and tips to protect the organ from suffering the worst.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 14, 2026 9:19 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Vaibhav Raj

Liver disease progression visualization. (Image generated using AI)

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up inside the liver cells. The condition is often called a "silent disease" because many people do not notice symptoms in the early stages. It is broadly divided into two types -- alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). While many people think fatty liver is harmless, experts warn that if left unmanaged, it can gradually lead to liver inflammation, scarring, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer in severe cases.

5 Habits That Are Turning Fatty Liver Into Cancer

Here are some of the habits that are linked to fatty liver and can turn into cancer if not taken care of

Consuming High Sugar

If you are habituated to consuming sugary drinks, packaged snacks and beverages basically foods with excessive sugar and refined carbohydrates causes direct liver fat accumulation . Individuals consuming sugary drinks everyday have atleast 40 percent of chances of developing fatty liver disease. If you crave for sugar regularly you should choose alternatives like whole grains, proteins, nuts and healthy proteins which will help lower down the chances of cancer.

Stages of fatty liver disease and liver cirrhosis.

Being Inactive

It is not good to be inactive and specifically people with sitting jobs need to do movement after some time because long seating hours can slow down fat metabolism and one needs to take care of it if the physical activity reduces the fat starts depositing. Activities like walking , cycling or swimming will be beneficial in staying active and small activities like climbing up stairs instead of using elevators will really help you . Every day, a little movement needs to be incorporated in your daily routine.

Fried And Fatty Foods

If you consume fatty foods in your diet regularly then it is not good for your health and and it make your liver healthy which results in abnormal cholesterol formation and swelling; over the time, it can also create Cirrhosis which can lead to liver cancer. You can in fact replace it with fatty fish, seeds and avacados to derive healthy fats .

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Overweight

You might start experiencing body fat depositing in your abdominal area, which is also responsible for insulin resistance and for liver fat storage. It also leads to increase risk of cancer. You should be vigilant about what you should consume and exercise regularly to maintain your body levels.

Consuming Alcohol or Smoking

If you are habitual of consuming alcohol and smoking then you should be really concerned about your liver as these intoxicants are responsible for cell damage and inflammation in body. You can try black coffee or herbal tea as a safe alternatives to protect your liver health.

Causes of Fatty Liver You Should Know

Some of the causes of fatty liver are stated below:

Poor diet: A diet rich in oil, spices and is mostly fried -- is the worst thing you can provide your liver. Poor lifestyle: it is very obvious that poor lifestyle can be one of the reasons of accumulation of fat in the liver and if you don't exercise and are sleep deprived then it directly impacts your liver. Weight loss: if you try to lose weight with the help of crash diets or surgeries , it will also be one of the reasons that affect liver . Certain medications: certain medications are also responsible for causing fatty over and that further leads to cancer . Genetics: Family history also plays major role in the liver disease , if someone in your family experienced it already you can go through the same.

The cause of fatty liver disease.

Symptoms of Fatty Liver You Shouldn't Ignoree

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Vaibhav Raj, Gastroenterologist, Kiva Multi-Speciality & Liver Gastro Gynae Centre, Patna, explained that one of the tricky things about fatty liver disease is how quietly it begins. In the early stages, there's usually nothing to point to. Most people feel absolutely fine and go about their day as they always have, with no hint that something is off. When the body does try to signal, it's often easy to brush aside, a vague sense of fullness, a bit of heaviness in the upper abdomen, occasional bloating, or a lingering discomfort that never quite feels serious enough to worry about. These are often brushed aside as the effects of long work hours, irregular meals, or poor sleep.

More often than not, it doesn't announce itself. It just shows up quietly in a routine blood test or a scan done for something else. And by the time it comes to light, it has usually been there for months, sometimes even years, going about its damage without a sound.

Disclaimer: Never underestimate your body and the signs it is sending you! Listening to all these signs and acting promptly can help you prevent suffering the severity of fatty liver diseases. Also, always consult a doctor before self-medicating.

FAQs What foods you should eat to keep the liver healthy? To keep the liver healthy, focus on foods that reduce fat buildup and support liver function, such as leafy green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and fatty fish rich in omega-3s like salmon or sardines. Also include foods like garlic, turmeric, green tea, and coffee in moderation, while avoiding excessive sugar, fried foods, and alcohol. Is fatty liver disease curable? Yes, fatty liver disease is often reversible, especially in the early stages, with lifestyle changes like weight loss, healthy diet, regular exercise, and limiting alcohol. However, if it progresses to advanced liver damage or cirrhosis, it cannot be fully cured but can be managed to slow further progression. What is liver cancer? Liver cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the liver and affects its ability to function properly. It usually develops when long-term liver damage or conditions like hepatitis or fatty liver lead to abnormal cell growth.