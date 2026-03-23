Can eating less protein slow liver cancer? Study suggests a surprising link

Scientists warn that if your liver does not function correctly then it is important to reduce your protein intake to lower the risk of developing liver cancer.

Scientists have recently discovered that a typical dietary routine can be silently contributing to liver cancer growth casting new doubts on the manner in which the body handles daily-consumed nutrients. In a study published in Science Advances the researchers found that when the liver fails to eliminate ammonia a natural byproduct of protein metabolism it can instead increase the risk of tumour development. Although protein is a crucial component of a well-balanced diet the results show that in some circumstances especially when a liver is diseased it can lead to the development of cancer instead of contributing to a healthy body.

Diet and liver cancer risk

The findings led by Wei-Xing Zong at Rutgers University indicate that impaired diversion of ammonia into biological pathways promotes cancer cell growth. This includes the manufacture of molecules which the cancer cells depend on to survive and multiply rapidly.

"If you have liver disease or damage that prevents your liver from functioning correctly, you should seriously consider reducing your protein intake to lower the risk of developing liver cancer," said Zong.

It is important to note that in a normal liver ammonia is involved in a well-regulated cycle but regulation fails in impaired livers. The research has also discovered that tumours are capable of amplifying ammonia to amino acids and nucleotides- essential constituents to construct DNA and aid in cell division. This enables the cancer cells to survive in circumstances that are otherwise not favourable, which is an indication of adaptation and survival.

How to slow down tumour growth?

In order to evaluate the possibility of slowing down tumour growth by reducing ammonia production, researchers put mice in low protein diet. Since protein breakdown is a primary source of ammonia thus the reduction in protein consumption led to a decrease in ammonia. The result was impressive as tumour growth was retarded and survival rates were increased in a variety of models. These results are indicative of a possibility of diet modifications to affect cancer progression at least in tightly controlled conditions.

"The clinical observation that the liver's ammonia-handling machinery is usually impaired in liver cancer patients is decades old," Zong said. "The question that has remained unanswered until now is whether this impairment and the resulting ammonia buildup are a consequence of the cancer or a driver of the tumor growth."

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Although the study has valuable information, it uses animals as models and further research needs to be done on humans. Researchers aim to better understand how dietary interventions can be safely applied in clinical environments. The results provide a new frontier in cancer research as it is possible that metabolic waste management of the body (particularly ammonia) could be more important in determining the future treatment solutions. Zong concluded, "Reducing the protein consumption may be the easiest way to get ammonia levels down."

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