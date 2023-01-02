Can Diabetes And Hypertension Affect The Heart? Doctor Explains

Hypertension and diabetes can together affect the heart in several ways, take a look at some of them below.

The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases in India are a serious concern among people of different age groups. People who have a sedentary lifestyle and poor food habits are at a higher risk of heart disorders. Lately, it has also been seen that the risk of this condition is even higher among people who suffer from diabetes and hypertension. India is known as the diabetic capital of the world, with over 80 million people suffering from diabetes. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Deepak Katyal, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Patiala, to understand more about the two conditions and how they can affect the heart.

Diabetes & Hypertension: How The Two Affect The Heart

In the majority of cases, people have a tendency to ignore their blood pressure and sugar levels. When it comes to diabetes, around 57% of diabetic patients do not even get diagnosed, leading to further complications. It can adversely affect the heart in the following ways:

Damage To Blood Vessels

The inability of diabetic patients to produce adequate insulin leads to a rise in glucose content in the blood. Over time, this can cause damage to the blood vessels, creating complications in the blood flow system of the body.

Lack of Oxygen To the Heart

Impact on the blood vessels prevents adequate oxygenated blood flow to the heart. This disturbs the heart's function, causing heart disorders.

Obesity

Uncontrolled type 2 diabetes often leads to obesity due to elevated blood glucose levels in the body. Being overweight impacts blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which becomes a big risk factor for heart disease.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is also one of the leading causes of death in India. It affects the heart in the following ways:

Constricts The Arteries

High blood pressure causes the blood vessels to narrow and constrict the flow of blood to the heart. This causes the heart to malfunction and not be able to provide blood to the rest of the body parts efficiently.

Difficulty in pumping blood: When the heart doesn't get enough blood, it overworks and pumps harder, leading to complications. If this condition persists, it can lead to heart failure, ischemic heart disease, cardiac arrest, and stroke.

Diastolic Heart Failure

High blood pressure is the leading cause of diastolic heart failure, in which the left chamber of the heart becomes stiff and is not able to fill properly, causing heart failure.

High blood pressure is more likely to impact a diabetic patient than a non-diabetic person. When these diseases are not managed on time, they can impact other parts of the body, eventually targeting the heart. Therefore, early diagnosis and timely intervention by medical professionals are essential to reducing risk. With a good lifestyle, proper nutrition, and adequate exercise, a person can keep their body and heart healthy. It is equally important to listen to the body and not push it beyond its limits. Moreover, timely screening, even in the absence of symptoms, is one of the best ways to stay worry-free and keep the heart healthy.