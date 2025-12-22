Can Depressive Symptoms Signal Dementia Risk Later In Life? Six Key Symptoms To Know

Dementia is a broad term for neurological conditions that affect people's cognitive skills and memories such as Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. It is a disease that damages a person's memory, thinking and the ability to perform daily activities. A 2021 study revealed that about 57 million people lived with dementia, but researchers are still unclear what exactly causes the cognitive disease. However, they have identified several possibilities that can pose a serious risk for dementia later in life and one specific health condition is depression.

Scientist Examined 5800 Middle-Aged Adults

A study published in the Journal of The Lancet Psychiatry outlined six specific depression symptoms that signal dementia risk later in life. Scientists analysed over 5800 middle-aged adult participants who had depressive symptoms assessed between 1997 and 1999. Interestingly, the study states that people who had five or more depression symptoms in midlife had a 27% higher risk of developing dementia.

Six Depressive Symptoms Linked To Dementia

Here are the six specific depressive symptoms, scientists warned in the Lancet report that may indicate a higher risk of developing dementia:

Finding difficulty concentrating Losing self-confidence in oneself Feeling anxious all the time Difficulty in facing problems Losing warmth and affection for others Unsatisfied with the way tasks are carried out

The lead author of this study, Philipp Frank, PhD, senior research fellow in the Division of Psychiatry at University College London, told the media, "The 27% higher risk confirms that depression in midlife is associated with dementia many years later, but on its own it doesn't tell the full story. What's important is that this overall increase was not evenly distributed across all depressive symptoms. When we looked more closely, we found that the elevated risk was driven by a small subset of symptoms rather than depression as a single diagnosis."

Talking about the findings, Professor Mika Kivim ki, Faculty of Brain Sciences at the University College London (UCL), said, "Depression doesn't have a single shape - symptoms vary widely and often overlap with anxiety. We found that these nuanced patterns can reveal who is at higher risk of developing neurological disorders. This brings us closer to more personalised and effective mental health treatments."

Symptoms Of Dementia

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the most common signs of dementia include:

Often getting lost in a familiar neighbourhood Finding difficulty in referring to familiar objects Forgetting the names of a close family member or friend Difficulty is recollecting old memories Unable to complete common tasks on your own

Treatment For Dementia

According to the National Council on Ageing (NCOA), your chance of developing dementia depends on your background and lifestyle, and some of the risk factors that you can control include:

Diet: Experts recommend consuming fresh vegetables, fruits and fish, including whole grains, nuts and seeds. Exercise. Stay physically active by walking with a friend, walking your dog or taking a dance class. Sleep: Maintain a sleep routine by going to bed at the same time each evening. Alcohol: Ensure to limit or avoid drinking alcohol as it can increase your risk of dementia before age 65. Certain diseases: Diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure can also increase your risk of dementia.

