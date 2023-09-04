Can Dahlia Flower Extracts Help In Regulating Blood Sugar Levels?

Do you know dahlia flowers extracts have molecules that can help in regulating blood sugar levels in individuals with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes?

The groundbreaking work is done by the Professor Tups and his team to identify two anti inflammatory molecules that begin to operate in the brain and significantly enhance the body's ability to process blood sugar.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects at least half of the world. According to the data, the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. And with the increasing number of cases, many new technological innovations have taken place to mitigate the impact of the disease. New research has shed light on dahlia flowers that can help regulate blood sugar levels. A study conducted by the University of Octagon discovered that the petal extracts of the flower can help stabilize the blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. There is this anti-inflammatory plant molecule that works in the brain and improves the ability of the body to regulate blood sugar levels. This molecule is found in the Dahlia plant along with the two other molecules which can magnify the working of the original molecule. The molecule can block brain inflammation and improve blood sugar regulation.

Here are some takeaways from the research:

Discovered Anti-Inflammatory Molecules

Dahlia flowers work as a cultivatable source of vital molecules. The other two molecules amplified the anti-inflammatory effect. Brain inflammation, often exacerbated by the Western diet, has been identified as a key factor in impaired blood sugar regulation. The study found that two molecules can block brain inflammation.

Prevalence Of Pre Diabetes And Type 2 Diabetes

It is also observed that at least 25% of New Zealand's adult population tends to be pre-diabetic, a condition characterized by slightly elevated blood glucose levels, indicating an elevated risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes. Alarmingly, without intervention, about 70 per cent of individuals with prediabetes develop type 2 diabetes later in life. The Dahlia extracts can help in treating pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Success In The Clinical Trials

The clinical trial involving participants with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes demonstrated the substantial effectiveness of dahlia extract in improving blood sugar regulation. This trial provided tangible evidence of the extract's potential to address blood sugar-related issues.

What Do The Preclinical Animal Studies Says?

Preclinical animal studies clarify the mechanism of action underlying dahlia extract's therapeutic potential. Researchers were successful in reversing brain inflammation, enhancing insulin sensitivity within the brain, and ultimately improving blood sugar regulation. These findings provide valuable insights into how dahlia flower petal extract can combat impaired blood sugar regulation.

Earlier Interventions And Recent Research

The research project began in 2015 in collaboration with Plant and Food Research. It has now reached a significant milestone. The technology underpinning dahlia flower petal extract has been patented, paving the way for practical application. The research team has partnered with Otago Innovation Limited (OIL) and external stakeholders to bring a natural dahlia extract supplement to the market. This supplement is designed to support normal blood sugar and insulin levels, offering hope to individuals diagnosed with prediabetes or type2 diabetes, potentially halting the progression of these conditions.

