It is more than a year now that the world is reeling under the threat of novel coronavirus — and now it seems like the virus is here to stay with us. And it's not just the virus threat now, there are several other chronic diseases which has been linked to COVID-19. Once recovered from the deadly virus, patients are developing some serious diseases which can bring in another health challenge for the patients to fight. A recent report by health experts has revealed that most of the COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus attack are developing diabetes. What is most concerning is that all the patients who have developed diabetes had no history of the disease prior to the virus attack.

India is already known as the capital of diabetes and at a time when there is a sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases nationwide — this news can bring in some extra threats. But, how is coronavirus attack causing diabetes? How are both diseases related? Well, there is no theory to prove as to why and how these two are related but there are some proven facts that can be put together to figure out the relationship between the two.

Post-COVID-19-Diabetes Is For Real — Here’s What To Know

Diabetes has been listed as one of the comorbidities for above 45 to get the COVID-19 vaccine which was rolled out on March 1, 2021. But, now it has been listed as a common disease among COVID-19 patients too. According to the experts, diabetes is a serious risk factor for COVID-19. How can this happen? Let's understand.

1. The first thing that happens inside your body after contracting the COVID-19 virus is depletion of your immunity power. The virus directly interacts with the ACE2 receptors and thus attacks some of the vital organs including the pancreas — leading to insulin disturbance.

2. Another theory that can also justify the relationship between the two is the cytokine storm which forces the immune system to attack itself — making it difficult for some of the vital organs to function properly or produce enough (normal) glucose levels.

3. One of the other theory which can be related to this condition is that the virus may impair the cells present in the linings of the intestines — the organ which is responsible for regulating and breaking down of the glucose.

4. Apart from these, a COVID recovered patient is also given some medications to treat the condition including steroids. Experts have revealed that the use of these steroids can raise the blood sugar level and thus brings in the risk of diabetes.