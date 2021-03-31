It is more than a year now that the world is reeling under the threat of novel coronavirus — and now it seems like the virus is here to stay with us. And it's not just the virus threat now there are several other chronic diseases which has been linked to COVID-19. Once recovered from the deadly virus patients are developing some serious diseases which can bring in another health challenge for the patients to fight. A recent report by health experts has revealed that most of the COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus attack are developing diabetes.