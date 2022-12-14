Can Chronic Stress Impact Your Eyes Too?

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Are you aware of the fact that chronic stress can take a serious toll on your vision? Our eyes might not feel as tired as our body does but, the price it pays could be equally severe. Most of the time, eye issues caused due to stress are temporary but, if the issue continues to persist instead of getting better, then it is the problem of your eyes and not stress. But, how do we differentiate the symptoms of whether it is the stress causing issues to your eyes or is it some other factor? Make sure to see an eye doctor if you have persistent eye trouble and learn to recognize the symptoms.
Here are certain conditions triggered due to chronic stress.
All of these above symptoms are not very severe. It is also not always mandatory to get checked by a doctor. But, these problems can be very irritating. It can last for a short time or for a long time and can be equally uncomfortable. It is better that you get checked by a doctor because otherwise, the discomfort will hinder you from going about your daily routine.
Stress increases the cortisol levels in our body. This severely creates an imbalance in the autonomous nervous system and vascular dysregulation which impacts our brain and eyes. When we are stressed or are scared, our body instinctively goes into fight or flight mode. This also leads to more production of hormones in the body which impact our heart rate. It speeds up the heart rate and also forces the brain to pump blood to only the internal organs and not the organs which are further like our eyes. This is how stress can also cause severe conditions like glaucoma or optic neuropathy.
Follow us on