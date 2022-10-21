Can Chemical Hair Straighteners Cause Uterine Cancer In Women?

Can Chemical Hair Straighteners Cause Uterine Cancer In Women?

Know what Consultant Oncosurgeon Dr Tirathram Kaushik, says about the link between chemical hair straightening and risk of uterine cancer in women.

A study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute says that chemical hair straighteners could up the risk of uterine cancer in women. Researchers have stated that certain chemical present in the permanent hair straightening products like bisphenol A, parabens, metals and formaldehyde are some of the contributing factors which could cause uterine cancer in women. These chemicals are all used in women's hair during the process of chemical hair straightening. However, no other associations of uterine cancer was found from various other hair products like bleach, hair dyes, highlights or perms.

About The Study

As per the data found out by the National Cancer Institute, 1.64 per cent women were found to never used chemical hair straighteners. There are certain risks of them developing cancer by the age of 70, says experts. But, for women who frequently avail this treatment, the risk is much higher. Experts say that women who frequently get their hair chemically straightened are at a much higher risks of developing cancer There risk goes up by at least 4.05 per cent as compared to women who do not use avail this at all. An estimated 65,950 cases of uterine cancer were reported across the globe in 2022. As per reports, the cases pertaining to uterine cancer have been sharply rising in the United States.

What Experts Say About This

Dr Tirathram Kaushik, Consultant Oncosurgeon of Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira road said, "Currently, it is not possible to tell how many women are using these products and may have encountered other health problems or even uterine cancer. There is not enough evidence available about the claim that using hair-straightening products lead to uterine cancer in women. It will be a good idea to speak to your gynecologist and clear all your doubts regarding this claim."

TRENDING NOW

He also went on to say, "I also urge people to avoid forwarding unverified messages or any rumors related to this. Do not create a panic-like situation and scare people. Try to stay calm and composed instead of getting hyper after reading any information online."

Dr Kaushik also said, "According to a new study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, those women opting for chemical hair straighteners may have greater chances of suffering from uterine cancer when compared to those who do not use these products. As per the study, chemicals like parabens, bisphenol A, metals, and formaldehyde used in women's hair straightening treatment can be the culprits behind uterine cancer. But, not much is known about this association. Ideally, hair straightening products can damage the hair causing breakage, dryness, and frizz hair. It is best to speak to an expert and then only use any hair straightening products."

RECOMMENDED STORIES