Can Changes In Bowel Habits, Pain And Discomfort Indicate Anal Cancer?

VERIFIED

Individuals may experience changes in bowel habits, like persistent diarrhea or constipation. (Photo: Freepik)

Rectal bleeding is one of the earliest signs. It may be visible in the stool or on toilet paper.

Most cancers have some tell-tale signs that must not be ignored. Anal cancer is one of them. It is a relatively uncommon form of cancer that affects the tissues of the anus, which is the opening at the end of the digestive tract through which stool exits the body. According to Dr K P Ranganath, consultant - radiation oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Vijayawada, there are two types of anal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. "Squamous cell carcinoma arises from the cells lining the anus and is the most common type, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of cases. Adenocarcinoma originates in the glandular cells and comprises the remaining 20 per cent. Though less frequent, adenocarcinoma tends to be more aggressive," he says.

Risk factors

The doctor adds that understanding the key risk factors associated with anal cancer is important for early detection and prevention.

HPV infection: Persistent infection with certain high-risk strains of HPV is a primary risk factor for anal cancer. Sexual practices: Engaging in receptive anal intercourse increases the risk of anal cancer. Weakened immune system: Individuals with a weakened immune system, such as those with HIV/AIDS, have an elevated risk. Smoking: Smokers are at a higher risk of developing anal cancer compared to non-smokers. History of STIs: A history of sexually transmitted infections, especially those affecting the anal region, can contribute to the development of anal cancer.

TRENDING NOW

What are the symptoms of anal cancer?

Rectal bleeding: One of the earliest signs is bleeding from the rectum, states the doctor. It may be visible in the stool or on toilet paper. While bleeding can result from various conditions, persistent or unexplained bleeding demands medical attention, he adds.

One of the earliest signs is bleeding from the rectum, states the doctor. It may be visible in the stool or on toilet paper. While bleeding can result from various conditions, persistent or unexplained bleeding demands medical attention, he adds. Changes in bowel habits: Individuals may experience changes in bowel habits, like persistent diarrhea or constipation . These may be accompanied by discomfort during bowel movements.

Individuals may experience changes in bowel habits, like persistent diarrhea or . These may be accompanied by discomfort during bowel movements. Anal pain or discomfort: Pain or a feeling of fullness in the anal region can be indicative of anal cancer. This discomfort may intensify during bowel movements or while sitting.

Pain or a feeling of fullness in the anal region can be indicative of anal cancer. This discomfort may intensify during bowel movements or while sitting. Lumps or masses: A palpable lump or mass near the anus may signal the presence of a tumor. Any unusual growth should be promptly evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Treating anal cancer

The doctor explains that the treatment for anal cancer typically involves a combination of therapies tailored to the specific characteristics of the cancer, such as its type, stage, and location. "The primary treatment modalities include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. The choice of treatment depends on the size of the tumor, its extent of spread, and the overall health of the patient," he adds.

The expert concludes by saying that anal cancer demands attention due to its impact on affected individuals. Regular screenings, vaccination against HPV, and lifestyle modifications like smoking cessation play key roles in preventing it.