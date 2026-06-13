Can blood donation lower cholesterol? Cardiologist explains the link between blood donation and heart health

World Blood Donor Day 2026: Many believes that donating blood can help them lower LDL cholesterol levels - But, is that so? Let us understand the links between blood donation and cholesterol from an expert.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 13, 2026 11:53 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Priya Palimkar

Can Donating Blood Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease? The Truth About Cholesterol and Blood Donation

Donation of blood has traditionally been regarded as a humanitarian practice that assists those who are facing surgery, cancer therapy, trauma treatments, or any other medical emergencies. Nonetheless, in recent years, much debate has been generated on the ability of blood donation to bring certain health benefits to the person who has donated their blood, especially in terms of cardiovascular health and levels of cholesterol in the body.

Although blood donation cannot serve as an alternative to leading a healthy life, certain studies have investigated the relationship between blood donation and its possible positive impact on the cardiovascular system. To understand the nature of the relationship, it is important to clarify how blood donation impacts the body.

What Happens to Your Body After Donating Blood?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explained that the act of blood donation involves the removal of about 350 to 450 ml of blood from the body. With time, the body produces additional blood to compensate for the loss. Some scientists claim that the process of regular blood donation can help to maintain normal iron balance because excess iron in the body is responsible for oxidative stress which causes damage to blood vessels and results in the occurrence of atherosclerosis.

Does Blood Donation Lower Cholesterol Levels?

However, the connection between blood donations and cholesterol is less pronounced. Donating blood is not one of those things that help reduce the level of cholesterol in the same manner as changing your diet, exercising, and taking cholesterol-reducing drugs. Cholesterol production and regulation are managed by the liver. Therefore, the levels of cholesterol depend on various aspects like genes, dietary habits, physical activities, body mass, and medical problems.

Nevertheless, several researchers have found that people who donate blood are at a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases compared to people who do not donate. The first idea is that low iron stores help to reduce inflammation and oxidation that cause heart-related problems. Alternatively, regular blood donors might lead a healthier lifestyle, so the cardiovascular effect cannot be attributed entirely to blood donation.

Proven Ways To Control Cholesterol Naturally

However, it should be noted that donation of blood does not constitute a medically approved method to reduce cholesterol or prevent heart disease. Indeed, the best methods to control one's cholesterol include having a proper diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fats; engaging in physical exercises regularly; keeping body weight within reasonable limits; refraining from smoking; and controlling other disorders such as diabetes and hypertension.

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Healthy persons meeting all the requirements can donate blood with no risks and thus do something meaningful for the benefit of society. Donation will be preceded by routine tests of the general state of health, which may contribute to people's increased awareness of their blood pressure, haemoglobin, etc.

To summarize, even if there exist some cardiovascular benefits from blood donation or the link between reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and blood donation has been established during different studies, the connection between donation of blood and lowered cholesterol remains questionable. Nevertheless, this kind of action should be perceived primarily as an altruistic deed that saves human lives. Health effects for a donor, therefore, should be viewed as additional perks to his or her voluntary action.

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