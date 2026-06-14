Can blood donation cause weakness or weight loss? 5 common blood donation myths you should stop believing

Can blood donation cause weakness, weight loss, or infections? A hematologist debunks common blood donation myths and explains why donating blood is safe and life-saving.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 14, 2026 10:01 AM IST

World Blood Donor Day 2026 5 Common Blood Donation Myths Debunked by a Hematologist

World Blood Donor Day 2026: As healthcare has developed and awareness about blood donation has increased, many people are still dissuaded from giving blood because of myths. On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, let us address some of the most common myths related to donating blood and understand why one should opt for this without any second thought.

Is Blood Donation Safe? Expert Busts 5 Popular Myths

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Shubham Bhattacharya, Hematologist -CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, explained the top myths that often makes a person think if blood donation is actually good for health or not.

Blood Donation Can Cause Weakness

One of the most frequently encountered myths is the belief that donors will experience weakness for a long time after donating or will be affected negatively from giving. However, healthy adults can donate blood without causing long-term effects on their bodies since it will be replaced within a short time frame.

Women Cannot Donate Blood

Another common myth surrounding blood donation is whether or not women can donate blood. Women who meet all health and haemoglobin requirements can donate blood just as men can.

Blood Donation Can Cause Weight Loss

Additionally, many people carry the misconception that donating blood will lead to losing or gaining weight, problems with becoming pregnant, or affecting the immune system, but these statements have no scientific evidence to back them.

Blood Donation Can Increase Risk of Contracting Infections

A lot of first-time donors worry about becoming infected while donating blood. However, because blood donation is performed with sterile, single-use disposable equipment, it is safe to give blood.

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Can Blood Donation Really Help?

Lastly, it is not widely publicised how much one single donation can help save multiple patients. One unit of donated blood may be used for multiple patients (major surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatment, organ transplants, and patients requiring transfusions on a routine basis).

Medical science is constantly progressing, so some of the more difficult procedures that we have to perform are becoming more complex than ever. However, there will always be a requirement for blood to be safe and accessible. Blood cannot be produced in a laboratory; it must come from people who voluntarily donate their blood.

On World Blood Donor Day, I would like to encourage all eligible people to look past myths and misconceptions about donating, and to understand that donating blood is simple and safe, and is a good way to help save lives.

Disclaimer: Although, blood donation is safe for almost everyone, those who are dealing with any type of health conditions or in their recovering phase, it is important to consult with an expert before planning to donate blood.

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