Can Arthritis Be Cured? Rheumatologist Answers What Makes This Condition Such A Big Health Challenge

Arthritis is a severely painful disease that affects more than 180 million Indians. It is a progressive condition that tends to get worse with time if not attended to on time. The onset of arthritis typically happens in old age, but it has come to impact people of all ages and genders. It causes inflammation of joints such as knuckles and knees, which leads to swelling and pain. Arthritis comes in different types and degrees. Among these, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Nagma Bansal, Consultant Rheumatology, Manipal Hospitals, Patiala, to understand more about this condition and ways in which you can manage it.
When swelling occurs in the main joints due to strain, such as knees, hips, hands, and spine, it is called osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis occurs because of an inappropriate immune reaction in which the white blood cells attack the cartilage in the joints and can go on to destroy bones, muscles, and skin. The answer to whether arthritis can be cured completely depends on a variety of factors which include:
Due to the avascular (associated with a lack of blood vessels) nature of cartilage, once the damage has occurred, it cannot be repaired. This makes the cure essentially impossible. It appears that once the inflammatory rheumatoid synovial (a type of joint which is surrounded by a thick flexible membrane) has formed in a specific joint, it is unlikely that this tissue can be brought back to 'normal'.
Remission, meaning that the disease is no longer active, is rare in arthritis. People who experience remission usually do so while on medication. That means if the medication is stopped, the disease will likely become active again.
If arthritis causes serious damage to the joints, a person may require surgery. Arthritis surgery can help fix or replace a damaged joint, reduce pain, and improve the way the joint functions.
Arthritis is a common disease with a prevalence higher than even diabetes, AIDS, and cancer. As the person affected by arthritis must understand how the disease uniquely affects them and routinely manage the condition better.
