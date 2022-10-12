Can Arthritis Be Cured? Rheumatologist Answers What Makes This Condition Such A Big Health Challenge

Can Arthritis Be Cured? Rheumatology Answers What Makes This Condition Such A Big Health Challenge

Is there a permanent cure for arthritis? We have Dr Nagma Bansal, Consultant Rheumatology, Manipal Hospitals, Patiala, to answer this question.

Arthritis is a severely painful disease that affects more than 180 million Indians. It is a progressive condition that tends to get worse with time if not attended to on time. The onset of arthritis typically happens in old age, but it has come to impact people of all ages and genders. It causes inflammation of joints such as knuckles and knees, which leads to swelling and pain. Arthritis comes in different types and degrees. Among these, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Nagma Bansal, Consultant Rheumatology, Manipal Hospitals, Patiala, to understand more about this condition and ways in which you can manage it.

Is There A Permanent Cure For Arthritis?

When swelling occurs in the main joints due to strain, such as knees, hips, hands, and spine, it is called osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis occurs because of an inappropriate immune reaction in which the white blood cells attack the cartilage in the joints and can go on to destroy bones, muscles, and skin. The answer to whether arthritis can be cured completely depends on a variety of factors which include:

The degree of the disease: If the patient is proactive in noticing the initial symptoms and seeks help from a doctor as soon as they experience pain and inflammation, there is a high chance of recovering from arthritis. If the disease has been there for a long time and the severity of pain is high, then it is likely that the treatment will take a long time and the patient may have to rely on medicinal support for years to come. Lifestyle and Diet: If an athlete is diagnosed with arthritis and their lifestyle demands rigorous training, then recovery becomes difficult. Joint inflammation requires rest and relaxation for recovery, and if the joints are strained continuously, it will lead to severe problems. Similarly, if an individual has unhealthy eating habits, then it will adversely affect their health and recovery. Anti-inflammatory foods such as fatty fish, enzymatic fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds, and natural anti-inflammatory supplements must be added to the person's diet to regain health. Disease history: A family history of arthritis or other inflammation-related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal and lung disorders raises the likelihood of the next generation experiencing the same diseases. Therefore, people suffering from hypertension, inflammatory bowel disease, and asthma should pay special attention to their health. People who have a family history of arthritis must keep a vigilant check on their symptoms and get a routine yearly check to diagnose the disease in its early stages.

What Makes Arthritis Uncurable?

Due to the avascular (associated with a lack of blood vessels) nature of cartilage, once the damage has occurred, it cannot be repaired. This makes the cure essentially impossible. It appears that once the inflammatory rheumatoid synovial (a type of joint which is surrounded by a thick flexible membrane) has formed in a specific joint, it is unlikely that this tissue can be brought back to 'normal'.

Remission, meaning that the disease is no longer active, is rare in arthritis. People who experience remission usually do so while on medication. That means if the medication is stopped, the disease will likely become active again.

If arthritis causes serious damage to the joints, a person may require surgery. Arthritis surgery can help fix or replace a damaged joint, reduce pain, and improve the way the joint functions.

Arthritis is a common disease with a prevalence higher than even diabetes, AIDS, and cancer. As the person affected by arthritis must understand how the disease uniquely affects them and routinely manage the condition better.

You may like to read