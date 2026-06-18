Can antidepressants replace opioids for chronic pain? New study suggests safer alternative

A new study explores whether antidepressants can provide effective chronic pain relief while reducing opioid dependence, offering a potentially safer treatment option.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 18, 2026 8:23 PM IST

Antidepressants (Image AI Generated)

There's been a new study in the medical field that opened up a new debate about the possibility of using some antidepressant drugs to help people cut down on their use of opioids, while providing pain relief to patients as well. The results have builders into the search for alternative, non-addictive methods to relieve chronic pain disorders.

The study, published in the Journal of JAMA Network Open, included a sample of people who had chronic conditions like back pain, nerve pain and fibromyalgia, and the patterns of pain treatment before and after the recognized period of the pandemic. Antidepressants, specifically those that affect serotonin and norepinephrine, may have a different effect on pain sensitivity from that of conventional painkillers called opioids, researchers found.

Opioid use and risks in chronic pain management

Moderate to high levels of pain have been treated with opioids for a long time. They can be helpful in the short term but also have a high risk of dependence, tolerance and addiction. This has created a worldwide health problem particularly in countries with opioid problems.

How antidepressants may help manage pain?

Other medications like duloxetine and amitriptyline, however, are not targeted mainly for the treatment of pain. But they affect certain chemicals in the brain that regulate mood and pain response. The study pointed out that for certain patients these drugs can provide possible pain relief and reduce, or even eradicate, the need for opioid prescriptions.

They analysed massive quantities of prescription data and patient information to find out just how patients' use of antidepressant drugs impacted on patients' use of opioids over time. They determined that people taking some antidepressants were less likely than people who were not taking any to be long-term users of opioids. This indicates that antidepressants may have a use as well in a broader management of pain.

Experts caution against universal use

But, psychiatrists warn that antidepressants are no short-cut for opioids for everyone. These may not be very effective depending on the pain type, underlying diseases, and the individual's tolerance of pain. They are particularly effective for nerve pain, for instance, and not as good for acute pain or post-surgical pain.

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The medical professionals always urge personalized approaches towards pain management. A few times it may be best to use a combination of these treatments (physical therapy, lifestyle, psychological and non-opioid medications).

Implications for safer prescribing

The results of the study are important since they can facilitate safe prescribing. As the opioid epidemic has grown in the United States and in many parts of the world, an alternative that mitigates exposure to opioid use, even in part, can provide significant health benefits.

Meanwhile, researchers emphasize the need for more clinical research to establish safety and effectiveness over the longer-term. They also underline the need for proper medical monitoring when changing and combination drugs.

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