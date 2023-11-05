Can Anger Be A Productive Emotion? New Study Unveils Surprising Results

Use anger to achieve your targets and goals.

Channeling your anger in the right direction can help you achieve goals.

We are often asked to focus on the positive while preparing for success as a positive mind can do things more actively but a recent study has contradicted this fact saying that feeling angry can drive you toward success. According to the research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, anger can be a motivating factor that can help people to combat problems and meet their goals. Participants who completed difficult tasks while feeling angry performed better than those experiencing other emotions like sadness, desire, or amusement. This uncanny research highlights the importance of anger in one's life. Let's look at some of the significant findings of the study!

Understanding Anger's Impact

Every experiment in the series investigated the possibility that anger may improve task performance. The first experiment yielded the most noteworthy results; 233 college students were allocated to one of five emotions: anger, desire, melancholy, amusement, or neutrality. They were given pictures to evoke feelings, while those in the anger group saw taunts aimed at the football squad at their school. After that, participants had to solve word puzzles made from anagrams that appeared on a computer screen. Students who were angry completed 39% more problems than those who were not angry, solving far more of the tasks. They also showed more tenacity in their attempts to solve the riddles.

How Is Anger And Goal Achievement Connected?

The research extended to testing whether anger could motivate students to sign a petition, achieve high scores in a video game, or even engage in logic and reasoning puzzles to win prizes. In all challenging scenarios, participants experiencing anger were more likely to attain their desired goals. While anger can serve as a motivator, it's important to acknowledge that not all forms of anger are conducive to achieving goals. Intense anger may lead to physical responses like sweaty palms, difficulty breathing, and a rapid heart rate. Research indicates that anger may contribute to cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure and strokes, particularly in individuals with diabetes and men.

Embracing And Managing Anger

Embracing anger as a potentially useful emotion is essential, and understanding one's anger can help use it effectively. Communicating anger in social situations can encourage others to listen and increase the chances of resolving issues. It's important to recognize that moderate anger can be life-enhancing, whereas extreme or uncontrolled anger may hinder tasks and communication. Overall, anger can be a signal for necessary changes, and managing it healthily can lead to better outcomes.

Here Are Some Tips To Manage Anger

Try to identify your triggers and address them, it can be a situation, person, or event that can trigger your anger. This is the first step in managing anger. Practice deep breathing exercises when you feel angry. Inhale and exhale slowly, this will calm your nervous system and help you relax. You can also take a break if you're feeling extremely angry. Remove yourself temporarily from certain situations to cool down. Try problem-solving techniques to find the solution to your problem, this will help you regain a sense of control. Indulge in physical activities and meditation to release pent-up anger and reduce stress. This will also improve your mood.