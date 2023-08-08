Can Alcoholics And Smokers Donate Their Organs?

Chronic and heavy alcohol use can lead to organ damage.

Living donors constitute about 85% of all donors in India. Read on to find out if alcoholics and smokers are eligible for organ donation.

Each day, many people die waiting for an organ worldwide. Every year, 13th August is observed as World Organ Donation Day to encourage people to become an organ donor and to clear up misconceptions about organ donation. Donating organs such as kidneys, heart, pancreas, eyes and lungs can save the lives of many people who are suffering from chronic diseases. The donor can be either deceased or living. Unfortunately, there is a huge gap between demand and supply of organs for transplant in India. Considering the increasing need for organ transplants, experts have been highlighting the urgent need for promoting organ donations, especially deceased donations.

As per the Health Ministry data, the number of organ donors in India (including deceased donations) increased from 6,916 in 2014 to 16,041 in 2022. Yet, the country's deceased organ donation rate is recorded at one donor per million population, compared 30-50 donations per million in Spain and the U.S.

You can save up to eight lives by donating your organs after death. Sadly, India has a poor record in terms of deceased donations. It is estimated that living donors constitute about 85% of all donors in the country. Hence, the need of the hour is to encourage deceased' families to come forward and donate.

TRENDING NOW

Now the question is who can donate organs? Can you become an organ donor if you smoke or drink excessively? Let's askDr. Azmat Karim, Consultant, Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

Can Alcoholics Become Organ donors?

Dr. Karim replies: The eligibility of alcoholics to donate organs may depend on the extent of their alcohol use and its impact on their organ health. Chronic and heavy alcohol use can lead to organ damage, especially to the liver and kidneys. In such cases, the organs may not be suitable for transplantation. However, not all alcoholics develop severe organ damage, and those with healthy organs may still be eligible donors.

If your organs have not been affected in any way, then the doctors can decide at the time of donation whether they are still eligible donors.

You may like to read

Are Smokers eligible for organ donation?

Dr. Karim replies: Similarly, smoking can have a detrimental impact on certain organs such as, the lungs and the heart. Depending on the health conditions of these organs, smokers may or may not be eligible to donate. If the damage to the organs is too severe, for instance the heart muscles have become weak, then it is unlikely that they would be eligible to donate. In many cases, medical professionals will assess the condition of the organs before making a decision on their suitability for transplantation.

Ultimately, the decision on whether an individual can donate their organs is made by medical professionals on a case-by-case basis, taking into account various factors such as donor's medical history, organ health, and potential risks to the recipient. It's essential for potential donors to discuss their medical history honestly with their medical providers so that they can make the most informed decisions about organ donation.

The Ministry's data for organ donation and transplantation from 2013 to 2022:

Total Transplants

2. Total living Transplants

3. Number of deceased donors

4. Total Deceased Transplants

RECOMMENDED STORIES