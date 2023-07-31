Calcium Controversy: Exploring the Potential Harm of Calcium Supplements to Heart Health

Using calcium supplements, particularly in large quantities, has been suggested to potentially raise the risk of arterial calcification.

Arterial calcification occurs when calcium deposits accumulate in the arterial walls, leading to hardening and narrowing of the arteries.

The maintenance of healthy bones and teeth, nerve function, muscle contraction, and blood clotting all depend on the mineral calcium. It is no surprise that it has long been promoted as an essential nutrient for overall health. However, recent studies have shed light on the potential risks associated with relying solely on calcium supplements to meet daily calcium intake requirements for adults and the elderly, which is between 1,000 to 1,200 mg. Even individuals with osteoporosis should exercise caution and avoid exceeding a daily intake of 2,000 mg. The excessive consumption of calcium through supplements can lead to adverse health effects, such as the formation of kidney stones and interference with the absorption of other essential minerals like iron and zinc.

Calcium supplements may be linked to the development of arterial plaque composed of cholesterol, calcium, and red blood cells, which could have implications for heart health. Striking a balance and prioritising calcium obtained from a well-balanced diet rather than solely relying on supplements to avoid these potential health problems.

The Conflicting Studies

The difference between calcium obtained from dietary sources and calcium supplements lies in the potential effects on serum calcium levels. Calcium supplements have been associated with sharply elevated serum calcium levels, raising concerns among researchers. On the other hand, calcium from natural food sources, such as dairy products, has not been linked to an increased risk of arterial calcification.

Calcium in Arteries: The Silent Threat Revealed

Arterial calcification occurs when calcium deposits accumulate in the arterial walls, leading to hardening and narrowing of the arteries. This process is often associated with atherosclerosis, a form of heart disease.

When a patient suffers from arterial calcification or blockage, their heart's electrical activity can be affected due to reduced blood flow to the heart muscle. This can cause abnormalities in the electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, indicating potential heart issues. Additionally, the narrowed arteries can result in elevated blood pressure as the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the constricted vessels.

To accurately determine the extent of arterial blockage and make informed decisions about treatment, readings from 12 lead ECG machine are crucial. An ECG device provides a comprehensive view of the heart's electrical activity from different angles, allowing healthcare professionals to assess any signs of ischemia (reduced blood flow) or abnormal electrical patterns caused by arterial blockage. Based on these ECG findings, doctors can decide whether medication management is sufficient or if a stent insertion is necessary to restore blood flow to the affected arteries. Timely and accurate diagnosis using portable ECG machine readings plays a vital role in guiding appropriate and effective treatment strategies for patients with arterial calcification or blockage.

The last word

While the calcium controversy remains a topic of debate among researchers, one thing is clear: balanced nutrition is crucial for overall health, including heart health. Relying solely on supplements to meet our nutritional needs may not be the most beneficial approach. A diet rich in natural sources of calcium, such as dairy products, leafy greens, and other calcium-rich foods, along with a healthy lifestyle, can provide the body with the necessary nutrients for optimal function.

Furthermore, it is essential to consider individual factors when making dietary choices. For some individuals with specific medical conditions or dietary restrictions, calcium supplements may be necessary and beneficial under the guidance of a healthcare professional. However, in general, it is best to aim for a balanced diet that provides essential nutrients, including calcium, without excessive reliance on supplements.

(This article is authored by Eti Jain, Dietitian, Agatsa)

