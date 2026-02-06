Cabo Verde Issues Travel Advisory For Visitors After Stomach Bug Left Over 200 People Sickened: Key Points To Know

As of now, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified 158 cases of Shigella and 43 cases of Salmonella linked to trips to the West African archipelago.

According to reports, there are four out of six Britons who died since January 2023, all of whom bought the holiday package sold by Tui and stayed in RIU hotels. The deceased who names has been changed includes Mark Ashley, 55, of Bedfordshire, Elena Walsh, 64, from Birmingham, Karen Pooley, 64, of Gloucestershire, and a 56-year-old man from Watford.

Cabo Verde Stomach Bug Cases

The health advisory comes ahead of the half-term break or February Sun, a time when British holidaymakers often travel to the popular winter destination. "February is a popular time for winter sun holidays and we want to help families make the most of their breaks by staying healthy," Dr. Gauri Godbole, the UKHSA's deputy director for gastrointestinal infections and food safety, said. "Taking a few simple precautions against traveller's diarrhoea and food poisoning can make all the difference."

UKHSA Health Advisory: Gastrointestinal Infections

Here are some essential guides you must follow to stay safe from the highly contagious illness if you're travelling to Cabo Verde:

Consume foods that are freshly prepared, served piping hot and fully cooked Avoid drinking ice in drinks Drink only bottled water or boiled water Eat fruits that are only peeled by yourself Avoid eating salads, which may not have been washed in clean water

Dr. Godbole added, "The best way to avoid gastrointestinal infections, including shigella and salmonella, or passing them to others, is simply by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water or alcohol gel particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies, and before eating or preparing food."

What Are Gastrointestinal Infections?

A stomach bug or stomach flu is a viral gastroenteritis, which can cause watery diarrhoea, cramping, vomiting and sometimes fever. This infection is caused by the influenza virus that can last between 1 to 2 days, but the virus can spread for two weeks, even after the symptoms stop. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), norovirus is the most common type of viral gastroenteritis apart from Rotavirus or Adenovirus. According to experts, anyone can get this highly contagious illness:

Children under the age of five years Older adults People with a weakened immune system

The US health agency highlights that dehydration is the most common complication of viral gastroenteritis because it can result in vomiting, diarrhoea and loss of electrolytes. It further states that if you don't replace those fluids and electrolytes, then it can disrupt your bodily function. NIH explains, " Dehydration is especially dangerous in children, older adults and people with a weakened immune system. Without treatment, dehydration can lead to serious problems such as organ damage, shock, coma or even death."