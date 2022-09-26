C-Reactive Protein Test: Can it predict heart attack? Experts Have A Say

Although it is used extensively to support a diagnosis, it is not by itself a confirmatory test for any condition as such, say experts

While some doctors find the test to be of no good use in predicting a heart attack, some experts do see a subtle correlation between the two

While inflammation is a healthy defence mechanism of the body to fight against infections, however when it affects your internal organs for a longer period, it could be an indicator of some underlying health condition. Medicine has a way to measure the inflammation in your body and it does so by quantifying the C-reactive protein (CRP) a protein your liver makes in response to inflammation. A CRP test measures the quantity of the protein in your body. Interestingly, studies have shown some connection between the high value of CRP protein and heart attack. However, the test's effectiveness in predicting a heart attack remains disputed among medical practitioners.

As per the article C-Reactive Protein Test to screen for heart disease: Why do we need another test? published in the Harvard Health Publishing, for decades the measurement of cholesterol has been a marker for heart attack but in recent years, researchers have been developing an inflammatory explanation of heart attack.

Inflammation and heart attack

Experts who study blood vessels have observed that blood vessels are not solid tubes but delicate fibres. When bad cholesterol gets deposited in these arteries, it injures them and this stirs an immune response. The inflammatory substances along with cholesterol have been observed to have facilitated clot formation in the artery that could cause a heart attack.

How can measuring C-reactive protein help

If inflammation explains heart attack, then understanding the inflammatory activity inside the blood vessel becomes valuable. Hence, a CRP test comes into the picture. However, there are no studies that establish a definitive connection between the two. Some studies have shown that a CRP test is as effective as monitoring cholesterol in assessing the possibility of a heart attack. CRP test can measure inflammation but can it be a good predictor of heart attack is the real question.

Can support a diagnosis but not a confirmatory test

Dr Shiv Kumar, a practising physician at ESIC Medical College, said that the CRP test is a marker of general inflammation. "This value acts as a marker of inflammation in infectious diseases, physical trauma and chronic inflammatory conditions like arthritis. Although it is used extensively to support a diagnosis, it is not by itself a confirmatory test for any condition as such." The expert said that the test might have a good predictive value but its values cannot be taken as a definitive or specific when it comes to predicting a heart attack.

Won't recommend it to anybody, a not so useful test

Dr T.S. Kler, Chairman, Fortis Heart and Vascular Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said: "C-reactive protein test is of no use, and I don't recommend it to anybody. C-reactive protein levels can be heightened because of so many reasons like it could be any infection. So practically speaking, it is a useless test."

While many doctors find the test to be of no good use in predicting a heart attack, some experts do see a subtle correlation between the two.

Can be a marker of heart attack if added up with other risk factors

As per Dr Sanjeev Gera, Director and HOD, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, the CRP test is often not be seen in isolation and the test can be a good predictor of heart attack if it adds up with other risk factors. The health expert further said that in assessing the inflammatory state, particularly of the vascular nature, high-sensitivity CRP is preferred over conventional CRP.

"Hs-CRP is a risk marker for heart attacks, not heart disease. So, if any patient has got risk factors for heart disease like obesity, high blood pressure, sugar, smoking, alcohol, high cholesterol, or family history of heart disease, if these risk factors are there and if the hs-CRP is also high then the chances of having heart disease or heart attacks are high," said Dr Gera.

No need to take the test without consultation

Dr Gera further informed: " If any patient has got a silent block without any symptoms, without any chest pain, without any breathlessness, a condition commonly seen in diabetics. If such scenario, if the hs-CRP value is high, then it is more than six times the chances of having a heart attack because the possibility of rupture of blockages is very high. So this is the role of hs-CRP. However, it should not be undertaken without consulting your cardiologist or physician."

What do the values say

Normal or minor elevation (0.3 mg/dL) of CRP value can be seen in obesity, pregnancy, depression, diabetes, common cold or in individuals who drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes. Moderate inflammation (between 1 to 10 mg/dL) can be indicative of autoimmune diseases, cancer, heart conditions and other conditions. A value greater than 10 might be a marker of acute infection or major trauma. Results over 50 mg/L are associated with acute bacterial infections about 90% of the time.

What to do if you have an abnormal CRP level?

As per health experts, an abnormal CRP level is not definitive sign of a coming heart attack. It could be caused by various other conditions such as smoking cigarettes, common cold, diabetes, insomnia and other conditions. If you have moderately to severely CRP levels, then it probably means you have some type of chronic inflammation. Since the level can mean different things, your healthcare provider is likely to ask you for other additional tests. It might be interesting to know that women and elderly people have a naturally high level of this protein.

What can you do about a high CPR value

As a patient, you can do a lot about this rising inflammation. Health experts say that just like flu, chronic inflammation is too reversible and if efforts are put in the right direction, you might be able to bring it down to normal range. Here are a few things you can do to keep chronic inflammation at bay-

Eat a healthy diet Keep a check on your cholesterol levels Exercise regularly Try managing diabetes and high blood pressure Say no to smoking or consuming tobacco If you drink alcohol, do so responsibly.