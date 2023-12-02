Busting the Bubble: Doctor Dispels Common Myths Around CPAP Devices

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy is an effective non-invasive treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. Let's dispel the myths surrounding this device which doctors say can become your good friend.

Sleep apnea is a condition marked by frequent upper airway blockages during sleep, leading to sleep disruption. These breathing pauses lower the quality of sleep and may have detrimental effects on one's health if ignored. There is considerable association of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure and stroke with underlying sleep apnea. When sleep apnea is treated effectively, there are clinical evidence that demonstrate improvement in quality of life. However, if the condition is not addressed, it may have a significant negative impact on overall health and wellbeing. The severity of the ailment emphasises the necessity of receiving the right care. This is where the CPAP treatment steps in and is known for its ability to significantly improve the sleep quality and long-term health impact.

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) therapy is an effective non-invasive treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. CPAP device delivers pressurized air in the upper airway which prevents the upper airway from collapsing. A constant pressure is maintained while the machine gently blows the pressurized air through the airway. Consequently, individuals with sleep apnea, do not suffer from airway obstruction and sleep quality improves. However, despite its efficacy, myths about it are prevalent.

Dr. Sibasish Dey, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed speaks to TheHealthsite.com dispelling the common myths about CPAC machine.

Dispelling Misconceptions: Doctor Explains How the CPAP Machine Could be A Good Friend

Let's address the most prevalent ones in order to debunk some of the prevailing misconceptions about it:

CPAP Machines Are Noisy And Large In Size: CPAP machines are compact, easily portable and suitable for placement on beside table. Additionally, these devices have cutting-edge software in addition to their advanced features, which include automatic pressure adjustments and wireless connectivity for your doctor to monitor you remotely. Also, CPAP devices operate quietly, with an average sound level of less than 30 decibels during use.

Infection May Occur With The Use Of CPAP: During CPAP therapy, a typical side effect that is particularly evident in the early phases of use is dry or stuffy nose. This makes a lot of people think that using the device for extended periods of time can lead to sinus infection. However, the infection is typically brought on by bacteria or viruses rather than the CPAP machine. Also, if someone has been using a CPAP device for some time, the filter in the device has to be changed at regular intervals to avoid such kind of infection.

CPAP Device Discomfort Hinders Sleep: The device's settings can be adjusted to the patient's preference, resulting in a good night's sleep. Additionally, patients might feel more comfortable with the newest generation of masks. Patients commonly report that they slept peacefully for the first time in a long time following the usage of the device.

Maintaining The Cleanliness Of The CPAP Can Be Challenging: Cleaning a CPAP device is relatively simple as most of the detachable CPAP pieces can often be cleaned with mild soap and water.

A CPAP Machine Is Not Necessary Every Night: Using the CPAP machine regularly is recommended to establish a consistent sleep routine each night. The advantages of CPAP therapy are most noticeable when the device is used for a minimum of 4 hours per night at least 5 days a week.

CPAP Therapy Can Be Stopped After A Certain Period: The belief that CPAP therapy can be stopped once individuals start feeling better after using the machine continuously for a prolonged period is common. However, it's important to consult with a physician before discontinuing CPAP usage, even if symptoms have improved, to ensure a safe and informed decision.

CPAP Machine Could Lead To Suffocation During Power Cuts: The fear of suffocation during power outages while using a CPAP machine is alleviated by the presence of exhalation ports in CPAP masks, ensuring a continuous and safe airflow.

Conclusion

People create a mental model in which the myth functions as an explanation when they hear false information. It's critical to distinguish between these myths and the truths of CPAP therapy. For those suffering from sleep apnea, it is an effective therapy that improves general health and well-being, provides relaxation and better-quality sleep. It is essential to increase awareness about CPAP therapy in order to make sure that people are making decisions based on facts rather than myths.