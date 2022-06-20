Busting 3 Myths Around Men's Mental Health And Well Being

The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) says that to ensure holistic wellbeing, one must take care of every aspect, including emotional, social and psychological health. It is essential to care for one's mental health at every stage, from childhood to old age. As mental and physical health are critical components of overall well-being, every individual must take good care of them. Unfortunately, along with the burden of mental health care in society, many stigmas exist around men's mental health. For example, "Mard ko dard nahi hota", "Men should toughen up", and "Men don't cry"- are phrases that are commonly used to make it difficult for men to even talk about their mental health. Standing up against these assumptions and false beliefs that belittle men's mental health becomes immensely important to ensure that no individual suffers in silence. Dr Jini K. Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer, yourDOST, shares some common misconceptions busted by research-driven data that show the reality:

Men Tend To Cope With Difficult Situations Negatively

It is a common belief that when men face challenges in life, they tend to use harmful coping mechanisms like sudden anger outbursts or reach for alcohol, drugs and other substances. This is far from true. In fact, as per research, a few of the common coping strategies that men indulge in include:

Exercise

Engaging in a hobby

Using humour to reframe thoughts

Hanging out with friends

Distracting themselves with negative thoughts

Harmful coping mechanisms are not limited to a single gender and are not a solution to cope with difficult situations.

Men Do Not Seek Help

This assumption arises from an even deep-rooted myth- men do not "need" therapy. However, statistics show otherwise. Records show that the Centre's mental health rehabilitation helpline received nearly 70% of calls from men and boys across the country. This indicates that men, like others, need professional support from time to time and are open to seeking help.

Women More Susceptible To Mental Health Issues

With the common assumption that women are more vocal about their mental health comes the myth that mental health issues do not affect men. However, statistics tell a different story. As per the National Mental Health Survey 2015-16, the overall prevalence of mental morbidity among men was 13.9%, and for females, 7.5%.

Conclusion

Research around the globe has emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about mental health to normalise seeking support. Starting a dialogue around mental health, sustaining it and challenging the deep-rooted myths is the way forward so that men's mental health is given its due importance.