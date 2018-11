Love celebrating Diwali by bursting crackers? Whether it is you or your kids bursting firecrackers during Diwali, the risk of injuries and burns is always there. To protect yourself from minor burns, it is important that you follow these tips by Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda. In case of a minor burn, keep these simple, yet effective soothers to prevent blisters and reduce the burning sensation and discomfort.

Aloe vera gel: It is one of the most effective remedies for skin smoothening. It has a cooling effect that reduces the skin irritation caused due to the burn and so can be used to treat minor burns at home. For using this, first, pour some cold water on the burnt area. Then take an aloe vera leaf and keep it in the fridge for five minutes and then extract the gel and apply it on the burnt skin for 10-15 minutes. It will give immediate relief from the burning sensation.

Honey: This is another effective remedy for skin burns. Easily available in everyone’s kitchen, you can apply honey on the burnt skin or you can also mix it with cold water and apply it a few times a day.

Cucumber: Take a cucumber and crush it into a pulp. If possible use a cucumber that has been placed in the refrigerator for some time. This will give you immediate relief from the burning sensation. If you do not have the time to make a pulp, you can cut slices and place on the affected area.

Yoghurt: Applying yoghurt to the affected area will give you immediate relief. Yoghurt is also helpful in reducing the chances of scars and long-term burn blemishes. If necessary, apply more than once on the affected area.

Note: For major burns, you may apply any of these home remedies, but it is also very important to seek immediate medical attention.