Burns are one of the most common household injuries. Burning your hand on a hot pan, or spilling hot coffee on your lap, are common household chore mistakes. Minor burns often can be safely treated at home, but more serious burns require immediate emergency medical care.

First-degree burns are considered mild because they only affect the outer layer of skin, the epidermis. Such burns may only cause mild pain, redness, and swelling. Second-degree burns are more severe than first-degree burns. Such burns can affect deeper layers of the skin and cause blisters and white, wet, and shiny skin.

Third-degree burns may cause damage to all layers of the skin. The damage caused by fourth-degree burns may even reach the joints and bones. Such serious burns should only be treated in a hospital.

Most first-degree burns and second-degree burns can be treated at home. Here are some effective home remedies to reduce pain, prevent infections, and heal the injury faster.

Cool water

If you get a minor burn, first run cool (not cold) water over the affected area for about 20 minutes. After that wash the burned area with mild soap and water.

Ginger

Take a slice of ginger and press it against your burn. Or apply fresh ginger juice on the affected area. It can relieve you from the pain of burnt skin. Regular application can heal burnt skin as well as reduce the scars within a few weeks.

Aloe vera

Aloe has anti-inflammatory properties; it can promote circulation and prevent the growth of bacteria. This magic plant can be used to treat both first and second-degree burns. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the affected area.

Vinegar

The acetic acid in the vinegar can help reduce heat from the burn. The astringent also helps prevent infections. But do not use vinegar directly on the burns. Dilute it with a little water and apply it using a cotton ball.

Tea bags

The tannic acid in tea bags helps reduce heat from the burned skin. Using cool tea bags can soothe the irritation and redness.