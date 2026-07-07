Burnout vs Depression at Work: Why Indian companies must stop confusing exhaustion with poor performance

Burnout and depression can look similar but need different responses. Know how Indian workplaces can identify the signs and better support employee mental health.

Burnout vs Depression at Work

India's corporate sector has become remarkably sophisticated at measuring performance. Revenue per employee, billable hours, utilization rates, productivity scores, customer acquisition costs, and quarterly targets are tracked with precision.

Yet one of the most important drivers of long term performance remains largely invisible. Organizations can tell you who is delivering results, but many struggle to recognize who is running on empty. In that blind spot, burnout is frequently confused with laziness and depression is viewed through the lens of personal weakness rather than human vulnerability.

This misunderstanding extends far beyond employee wellbeing. It influences how managers evaluate performance, how leaders shape workplace culture, and how organizations retain talent. As India builds one of the world's largest and youngest workforces, the ability to distinguish between low commitment and depleted capacity may become one of the most important leadership skills of the coming decade.

Pressure was never the problem

According to Dr. Eilia Jafar, Humanitarian, Development Professional and Certified Life Coach, "Stress has always been part of how serious work gets done. A surgeon in the middle of a long procedure is under enormous pressure. So is a soldier, a pilot, a trader watching a market move against their position. That pressure does not destroy performance. Often it focuses it. The body has mechanisms for exactly this. The difficulty is not the demand. It is what comes after, or more accurately, what does not come after. Muscles rebuild during sleep, not during the set. A training programme that never includes rest does not produce a stronger athlete. It produces an injured one. Indian organizations have absorbed the logic of relentless effort but quietly discarded the second half of the equation."

Why workplace culture discourages recovery

The culture that has settled into many workplaces treats availability as the measure of commitment. Messages at midnight, calls across weekends, leave that goes unused because using it sends the wrong signal. There is no formally stated policy that says recovery is weakness. There does not need to be. The environment says it clearly enough.

The vehicle that never gets serviced

The expert explains that every organization understands preventive maintenance when it applies to equipment. Two identical vehicles, purchased the same day. One is serviced regularly, small problems caught and fixed before they compound. The other is driven hard with maintenance deferred until something breaks. A few years later, the difference in reliability and cost is obvious. No operations head would argue the second approach was sound management.

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Yet that is precisely how many organizations manage their people. When something in the supply chain breaks, there is a postmortem. When a system goes down, there is an incident review. When a person quietly deteriorates over eighteen months and then resigns or collapses, the organization is usually surprised.

The warning signs were in the data such as leave not taken, hours consistently high, response patterns extending later and later into the night, but nobody was looking at that data because nobody thought it counted. Recovery does for people what maintenance does for machinery. It preserves capacity before damage compounds. Treating it as optional is not a management philosophy. It is deferred expenditure.

What depression actually looks like at a desk?

Dr. Eilia says, "A person with depression at work looks, from the outside, like someone who has stopped caring. They miss details they would normally catch. They take longer to respond. They are present in meetings but somewhere else entirely. The manager sees the output drop and draws the obvious conclusion. What the manager does not see is what the morning cost that person before they even arrived. The effort required to sit at a desk and appear functional when the mind is resisting everything is not small. It is exhausting in a way that ordinary tiredness is not. The judgment of weakness lands on someone who is, in that moment, working harder than almost anyone else in the room. Just on something invisible."

Organizations that treat this as a character deficiency do not fix anything. They make the person invisible. The person eventually leaves, the knowledge goes with them, and the conditions that made disclosure feel unsafe stay exactly as they were for whoever comes next.

Culture is not what the handbook says

There is a well-documented human tendency to watch whoever seems to be succeeding and copy what they do. It does not require instruction. It happens automatically inside every organisation regardless of what the official values say. When the people at the top are visibly sleeping less, travelling constantly, and treating their own health as negotiable, the message is received by everyone below them. Not as a rule. As a fact about what this place actually rewards. A midnight email from a senior leader is not just a midnight email. It is data. And people are very good at reading it.

A company can run a wellbeing campaign on its intranet while its senior leadership models the opposite in practice every single day. Employees are not confused by that contradiction. They resolve it quickly, in favour of what they observe.

What actually needs to be measured

Organizations measure what they take seriously. For years the measurement has moved in one direction: output, utilization, targets hit. Recovery does not appear on most dashboards, which is exactly why it stays deprioritized year after year. Leave utilization rates, patterns of after-hours messaging, average weekly hours by team, consecutive days worked without a break, these are early indicators of where performance is about to deteriorate. They are sitting inside operational data that already exists. The information is there. The decision to look at it has not been made.

A fleet manager reads maintenance records alongside mileage because both determine future reliability. The same logic applied to people is not a radical position. It is overdue housekeeping.

Why employee recovery is a business priority?

India's workforce has the appetite to drive serious growth over the coming decades. The organizations that sustain that growth will be those that treat recovery as a performance input rather than a reward for slowing down. The ones that keep reading exhaustion as evidence of commitment will pay for it in attrition, in declining output, and in the gradual departure of people who had far more to give.

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