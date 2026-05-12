Burning sensation in feet at night: 7 hidden medical conditions that could be causing it

Burning sensation in the feet at night causes: Why do your feet feel like they are on fire, especially when you are resting at night? Read on to know the hidden health problem you might be battling silently.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 12, 2026 7:39 AM IST

Why do your feet burn at night? 7 possible causes explained. (Image created using AI)

A burning sensation in the feet at night can be more than just an uncomfortable feeling -- it can disturb your sleep, trigger discomfort, and affect your overall quality of life. Many people notice the sensation becoming more intense when the body is finally at rest, making it difficult to relax or fall asleep peacefully. From nerve damage and poor blood circulation to vitamin deficiencies and diabetes, several underlying health conditions can contribute to burning feet at night. Understanding the possible causes can help you identify the problem early and seek the right treatment.

Therefore, in this article, we have noted down all the top 7 common causes of burning feet at night, scroll down to know more about them.

7 Causes Of Burning Sensation In Feet At Night

Here is a list of the major health complications that can lead to a burning sensation in the feet at night:

Peripheral Neuropathy

The associate outlier responsible in case of burning feet is peripheral neuropathy in which the peripheral nerves, primarily those in the feet, become damaged or inflamed. This nerve damage may cause strange sensations including burning, tingling, numbness or even sharp pain.

Diabetes Symptoms

Next closely associated with peripheral neuropathy, diabetes itself ranks as the main cause a lot of individuals have burning feet in the night. Build up of blood sugar undermines tissue and lowers the circulation causing neuropathy and the resulting discomfort. In many cases, this heat pain starts as a slight tingling and then turns into more acute during the night and continues to cause discomfort.

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Vitamin Deficiencies

In some cases, the cause of burning is related to the deficiency of necessary vitamins especially B12 and B6 .These vitamins become extremely important in the maintenance of nerve health and functioning. Deficiency may result in nerve damage such as neuropathy with some of the symptoms including tingling, numbness and burning. Vitamin deficiencies in vegetarians, older adults, and other people with digestive abnormalities tends to cause burning feet.

Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless Leg Syndrome is a kind of neurological condition, where one is prone to the involuntary desire to move the legs, which is also commonly accompanied with painful sensations, such as a burning, creeping or crawling sensation. Such symptoms usually get exacerbated at night or owing to an almost inactive position, wherein it becomes hard to fall asleep.

Low Circulation and Vascular Problems

Burning feet also can result as a side effect of circulatory issues, including peripheral artery disease or chronic venous insufficiency. Lack of good nutrition to the tissues causes pain, cramps and burning sensation, especially when there is a compromised blood flow. This setup is usually more noticeable at night when you are lying down and you can feel the affected areas unusually either cold or hot.

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Fungal Infections

You might experience the commonplace fungal infection of athlete foot which burns, itches and irritates your feet and when this happens, it happens especially at night when your feet are wrapped in your socks and shoes. The damp humid air promotes fungus and the discomfort exacerbates when the bedtime approaches and in the dark.

Nerve Compression or Injury

Finally, burning sensation in the feet can be caused by compressions of the nerve, foot or lower back injuries. Such nerve irritation can noticeably deepen at night since the position may change and distracting factors also decrease, and the source of pain perception becomes increasingly apparent.

To conclude with, if you are experiencing any of these symptoms these calls for immediate action , just don't keep delaying it thinking to be normal instead you must try consulting a doctor. A proper diagnosis and a specific course of action that fits your condition is to be provided by a medical specialist. Meanwhile, disadvantageous lifestyle changes like controlling the sugar level, healthy feet, and wearing comfortable shoes may do miracles.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified doctor if you experience persistent burning sensation or pain in your feet.

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