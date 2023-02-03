Budget 2023: Cigarette Tax To See Spike; Know How Tobacco Products Can Affect Health

Cigarettes are expected to become costlier in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced with the release of the Union Budget 2023 that tobacco products such as cigarettes will see a tax raise. The increment in tax came after leaving the products untouched for 2 years. Reportedly, a 16 per cent increase in the National Calamity Contingent Duty for certain cigarettes is on the charts.

The taxation of cigarettes falls under the scope of the GST council, the central government also levies a National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes. This duty can be increased or decreased.

As per the World Health Organization, tobacco kills up to half of its users. It kills more than 8 million people each year and more than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million happen when non-smokers are exposed to smoke indirectly. Many new reports are suggesting that tobacco's indirect and hidden promotion are also contributing to the silent epidemic. As per the global health watchdog, tobacco taxes are the most effective way to reduce its use and health care costs.

Tobacco products have a long reach

Nearly 29 per cent of the adult population in India consumes tobacco. The country exercises policies restricting the advertisement and promotion of tobacco products. However, a recently released report by the global public health organization Vital Strategies has shown that many tobacco products are being promoted using 'surrogate marketing' which means that they are hidden or masked under other familiar non-tobacco products. This has been becoming very popular on social media platforms. As per experts, this hidden or masked promotion is preventing the effectiveness of existing control measures and the youth is being exposed to the products online. This is facilitating the consumption of tobacco products among youth and older children.

As per the WHO, there are many emerging and new nicotine-containing products. These might include heated products that release aerosols containing nicotine. E-cigarettes also might or might not contain nicotine and can be addictive.

How can cigarettes affect your body?

Cigarettes contain a chemical called nicotine that is highly addictive. Addiction can be physical and behavioural. The consumers can easily become habitual to it and start developing bodily cravings for it. The chemical is associated with the release of a 'happy' transmitter in your brain called dopamine. However, on the downside, cigarettes contain thousands of chemicals that can have physical, mental and psychological effects. Smoking can result in the following conditions-

Lung cancer Chronic bronchitis Blood cancer Heart disease Diabetes Stroke Infertility Others

How to know if one is addicted?

Tobacco addiction can be easily spotted and is difficult to hide. While many consume tobacco, not everybody is addicted. Here are few signs of tobacco addiction-

Failed attempts at quitting Having withdrawal symptoms like shaking hands, irritability, cravings and depressed mood The urge to chew or smoke after heavy meals or while working Needing tobacco products to feel 'normal' in a stressful situation.

