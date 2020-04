Way back in the 70s, a baby boy used to spend his days waiting inside a plastic bubble. It had to be used for his treatment. Named David Vetter, this boy from America was suffering from a rare but fatal immune deficiency disorder known as X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID-X1). He lost his life to this genetic disorder at the age of 12 after undergoing his treatment: Bone marrow transplant. SCID-X1, often referred to as Bubble Boy Disease, owes this name to Vetter. This condition makes babies vulnerable to any and every infection repeatedly. Recently, experts at the Children’s Research Hospital have been able to cure babies born with the Bubble Boy Disease with a new gene therapy, reports a research published the New England Journal of Medicine.

THE NEW GENE THERAPY

For this new therapy, the researchers first collected bone marrow from the patients. Then, they inserted a correct copy of the muted gene that causes the condition into the bone marrow cells with the help of an altered version of HIV. These genetically engineered cells were then infused back to the patients.

Before this procedure, doctors treated the patients with low-dose chemotherapy drugs, to accommodate the growth of new cells in the bone marrow. After 16 months of treatment, the kids, living with Bubble Boy disease, got a functional immune system that protects them from germs and infections. They were also responding to vaccines, observed the research authors. One major drawback of the earlier gene therapies was that the infusion of a gene into the DNA was followed a dangerous reaction: Genes close to the insertion site became cancerous. However, in this therapy, the researchers prevented this by including “insulator” genes. They prevent the activation of the nearby genes and stop them from turning cancerous.

WHAT IS BUBBLE BOY DISEASE ALL ABOUT?

A mutation in the IL2RG gene causes SCID-X1. Some estimates suggest that this condition affects 1 in 50,000 to 100,000 newborns approximately. Babies born with Bubble Boy disease have a practically non-functional immune system which makes them prone to bacterial, viral or fungal infections repeatedly. They don’t have the capacity to fight even the mildest of infections. This condition can affect males only while women may be carriers.

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Children born with SCID experience recurrent and severe infections like pneumonia or hepatitis. Also, some common organisms which cause mild to no infection in healthy kids, may make a SCID child severely ill. For example, a yeast-like fungus, harboured in the airways of most people, can cause life threatening pneumonia in a kid with Bubble Boy disease. Also, a virus which is present in the system of any other normal human being can cause hepatitis in a SCID child while infections like thrush become very severe in them. Consult an immunologist if you find your little one falling sick of a vaccine, another symptom of this condition. Other manifestations to watch out for include recurrent diarrhoea and severe rashes.

HOW DOES ONE DIAGNOSE BABY BOY DISEASE?

A battery of tests help in the diagnosis of SCID in children. Most of these are blood tests. Here’s a round-up of these screening techniques.

Complete Blood Count – It reveals one’s lymphocyte counts. These are a cluster of white blood cells, very important family members of your immune system. Low count of these cells makes kids with Bubble boy disease extremely vulnerable to infections, even the mild ones.

T cell, B cell, and NK cell count – These are also your immune cells. These cells may be totally absent or non-functional in kids with SCID.

Immunoglobulin levels (IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE) – These are antibodies made by your immune cells to fend off germs. A child with Bubble Boy disease will be low on the count of these antibodies.

Specific genetic testing – This is another effective way of screening for SCID, because there are 21 known genetic factors contributing to this disease.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Early treatment is the cornerstone of managing any condition. In case of Bubble Boy disease, treatment within the first three months of life yields the best results. If the immune function cannot be regained, then kids with this condition live only for one or two years. Bone marrow transplant from a sibling that is match, has been found to be the best treatment for this condition. However, it’s tough to find a match.