Oral health is a reflection of the physiological, social, and psychological factors that are essential to our quality of life. It is as important as getting a regular physical checkup. Poor oral health is usually associated with cavities, toothache, and bad breath. But, the list of its detrimental effects goes beyond that. Poor dental care can lead to serious health problems like liver cancer, cardiovascular diseases, dementia, respiratory infection, and diabetic complications. Yes, you read it right. These health hazards can knock at your door if you ignore your oral hygiene.

POOR ORAL HEALTH IS LINKED TO INCREASED RISK OF LIVER CANCER: EXPERTS

According a study conducted at the Queen’s University Belfast, poor oral health can raise your risk of developing most common form of cancer by 75 per cent. As a part of the research, the study team enrolled 469,628 subjects and followed them for six years. Later, it was found that among them, 4,069 developed gastrointestinal cancer. In 13 per cent of these cases, participants reported poor oral health. The researchers also noticed that those who complained about poor oral health were mainly female, younger, and lived in poor socioeconomic places. Also, these people used to have less than two portions of fruits and vegetables every day.

Notably, the exact biological mechanism behind the link between poor oral health and liver cancer is not known yet. One theory surrounding it states that poor oral health leads to loss of teeth gradually. This can alter the dietary patter of an individual, making him eat only softer and less nutritious foods. This can increase his risk of developing liver cancer.

Considering the recent research, we feel the need to mention some of the effective ways to maintain good oral health. Here are some of the tips to adhere to.

TIPS TO MAINTAIN A GOOD ORAL HEALTH

According to WHO, an estimated 3.58 billion people globally, were suffering from some sort of oral disease in the year 2016. If you used to believe that oral health issues are not so prevalent, the data may have opened your eyes. Now that you know how poor oral health affects your life, let’s discuss some of the ways to be free from oral problems.

Brush your teeth twice a day

This is important to maintain proper oral hygiene. The way brushing our teeth in the morning to get rid of bad breath and bacteria, brushing before going to bed also helps us get rid of the germs and plaque that get buildup throughout the day. You must brush for at least 2 minutes. Rushing won’t help. Move your brush in a circular motion gently to remove almost all the unwanted thing. Make sure you do not brush just after eating something, especially if it was acidic. Also, do not neglect your tongue. Plaque can buildup there as well. Not removing them can cause bad mouth odour and various oral health problems.

Opt for a fluoride toothpaste

It is of utmost importance to choose the right toothpaste when it comes to brushing your teeth. If you look for whitening powder and flavours while opting for one, add one more criterion in the list. Make sure your toothpaste contains fluoride. It is considered as a strong defense against tooth decay. It potentially fights against germs that are associated with decay and provide a protective shell to your teeth. Fluoride is known to slow down the breakdown of enamel, the protective layer of teeth and raises the rate of the remineralization process. Using fluoride containing toothpaste can help you strengthen your weak spots and exposed roots.

Keep on flossing

Flossing is as important as brushing. It can help prevent the accumulation of plaque. It can also stimulate your gums and keeps your teeth look brighter by removing excess food particles. Not flossing your teeth can cause cavities and gingivitis. According to a study published in the Clinical Microbiology Reviews, more than 1,000 bacteria reside in plaque and these bacteria can irritate your gum tissue and cause it to become inflamed and bleed.

Use mouthwash

any people think that mouthwash is for people who are lazy and refrain from brushing. But that is not true. Mouthwash is associated with various benefits that brushing can’t provide. Using it can reduce the amount of acid in your mouth. Also, it can go in areas where brush can’t reach and clean them. It reaches the gums and removes, the germs or plaque accumulated there. Additionally, using a mouthwash is a good way to demineralize your teeth and protect the protective layer, enamel. If your teeth are sensitive, mouthwash for such conditions are also available. You can visit a dentist get a prescribed mouthwash, if you wish.

Drink more water

Don’t be surprised. Yes, water can help you maintain good oral health. It is considered as one of the best beverages for your overall health. Drinking water after every meal can help you get rid of any sticky and acidic foods particles. When you have sugary foods or drinks, the sugar sticks with the bacteria and form acids that can potentially damage your teeth enamel. Drinking water throughout the day can help you wash away the sugar. It also helps you fight against bad breath. Additionally, water is a good source of fluoride that helps in fighting against tooth decay. As mentioned earlier, it also strengthens your entire tooth structure and helps in remineralization of teeth.