Bronchitis is a condition that causes inflammation or swelling in the bronchial tubes. As a result of this inflammation, you may have difficulty breathing. This condition also makes it difficult for you to clear mucus or phlegm from your airway. You may develop this condition either due to a viral or a bacterial infection. Sometimes, an allergic reaction to environmental pollution may also cause bronchitis, which can be acute or chronic.

Acute bronchitis goes away on its own and is often accompanied by a cold or a viral infection. On the other hand, chronic bronchitis may be due to a related illness or environmental factors. Your doctor will make a diagnosis on the basis of a chest X-ray, lung function test and a blood test.

Bronchitis symptoms

The most common symptoms are a sore throat, a cough that refuses to go away or a fever. You may cough up mucus and sometimes make a wheezing sound. This condition is often accompanied by low fever and chills with body aches. You may have a tight feeling around the chest and experience breathlessness. Headaches are common as is a blocked nose. Your sinus may also start troubling you at the same time. The symptoms may sometimes take months to go away fully.

Complications of bronchitis

If chronic bronchitis is accompanied by emphysema, it may lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This is a serious condition that may sometimes be life-threatening. Sometimes, this disease can lead to pneumonia if the infection spreads deeper into the lungs. It can cause air sacs within the lungs to fill with fluid. This is a relatively serious complication and need prolonged treatment. It may cause health complications in patients who already have a lung or health disorder.

This is an uncomfortable condition, no doubt, but most of the time, it goes away on its own. But if it persists for a long time, consult a doctor immediately to avoid complications.

What to do if you have bronchitis

Consult a doctor. He will probably prescribe a cough medicine and an antibiotic course. Sometimes, your doctor may also prescribe anti-inflammatories and glucocorticoid steroids certain severe cases. He may also recommend a bronchodilators, which will open the bronchial tubes and clear out the congestion due to the presence of mucus. In very severe cases, he may ask you to take oxygen therapy. This will make it easier for you to breathe.

Other than this, you must rest as much as you can. Eat healthy, nutritious foods. Stay hydrated and drink try to avoid polluted areas. There is no cure for chronic bronchitis, but you can manage the symptoms if you take care and proper rest.

Precautions to take

Smoking can aggravate your condition. Stop it immediately. You may also get a humidifier as it is known to disintegrate mucus and facilitate better airflow. You can also do some breathing exercises.