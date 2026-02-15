Broken Heart Syndrome Explained: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And How Stress Can Trigger Heart Attack-Like Condition

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
When someone says they are "heartbroken," we usually think of emotional pain. However, in a few instances, the stress of extreme emotional or physical experiences is something that can even influence the heart very literally and seriously. The syndrome is referred to as broken heart syndrome, which is a heart condition that temporarily occurs and may represent a heart attack.
Broken heart syndrome is also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy and is a sudden weakening of the heart muscle, which is normally caused by extreme stress. It may seem that it is a heart attack, yet it is not the same regarding its causes and long-term harm.
Broken heart syndrome happens when the heart is paralysed by an abrupt spurt of stress hormones in the form of adrenaline. This causes alteration of the shape of the heart and its capacity to pump out blood efficiently.
The first report on the condition took place in Japan during the 1990s. Takotsubo is named after a Japanese word that means an octopus trap, which the heart looks like when it is depicted in this state.
Contrary to the normal heart attack, broken heart syndrome is not marked by blockage of cardiac arteries. Rather, it is activated by severe emotional or physical stress.
Broken heart syndrome can be associated with some stressful event. Examples of common triggers are:
It can also be provoked by even positive stress like a surprise party or a lottery win in some cases. It can also be caused by physical stress such as severe asthma attack or infection. It is more practised in women than in men particularly the postmenopausal ones.
Broken heart syndrome has very similar symptoms to those of a heart attack. They may include:
These symptoms are serious and thus one needs to emergency medical care. Patients will undergo examination to eliminate the possibility of a heart attack.
Doctors suggest:
These examinations are useful to determine the absence of artery clogging and that the changes in the heart muscle are typical of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy.
Though broken heart syndrome is not considered permanent, it may still be serious. Some complications may develop in some people like:
However, the good news is that under most circumstances, an individual heals completely, and within a few weeks to months through the appropriate treatment.
The therapy is primarily supportive and symptomatic. Doctors may prescribe:
Broken heart syndrome cannot be prevented, surely. However, the risk could be minimised with proper coping with stress. Examples of healthy coping strategies are:
Doctors can prescribe long-term drugs to lessen the likelihood of recurrence to individuals that previously had the condition.
Broken heart syndrome demonstrates the strong relationship between emotional well-being and heart well-being. It may be treatable and frightening though sometimes like a heart attack, but is generally temporary. Early identification of the symptoms and prompt medical assistance is big difference. Having a healthy emotional state is not only an issue of mental health but also a necessity of the heart.
