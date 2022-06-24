Bring Down Your Risk Of Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension: Sleep In A Dark Room

The pandemic has played a crucial role in our understanding of the importance of sleep in wellness. Travellers in the past used to look for good food, a place to party and have late nights etc. But these days, we see more and more people serious about their sleep-wake cycles, quality sleep, altered circadian rhythms etc. Recently, we also see a massive demand for sleep pods in airport lounges and other places for those who want a short nap.

Sleeping with your lights on can cause major health issues late in life. Read on to find out more about it.

Bright lights at night can disrupt your sleep and also have an impact on your health. Studies based on this subject show that men and women who sleep with their lights on or keep any electronic device on at night such as the TV or a tablet or smart phones are likely to become obese, have high blood pressure or diabetes late in life. You might think that a faint light in your room is completely benign. Studies have however proved them wrong. Your sleep might get disrupted or you might not have the quality sleep that you need. The study states that there might be a link between poor sleep caused by exposure to light and various health issues.

Maintaining The Circadian Clock

The study conducted by experts divided people in two groups. One group was made to sleep in complete darkness and the other was exposed to some kind of light when they were asleep. Based on the results, the experts concluded that the body's circadian clock is important and disturbing the clock can result in poor overall health especially in older adults. Poor sleep due to bright lights can disturb the circadian clock.

Health Risks Of Sleeping With A Light On

As per expert's statements, you should make sure your sleep environment is correct. Light at night could worsen health by deregulating the circadian clock, circadian health is vital for the prevention of disease and optimal performance. When you sleep your body releases the hormones called melatonin. Melatonin has multiple beneficial aspects. It is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. If you are sleeping with your light on, your melatonin secretion will reduce. A person could also experience nightmares, which are triggered because the person is not in an environment that promotes good sleep

Here, we list some health risks of sleeping with the lights on.

Obesity

Diabetes

Hypertension

Cardiovascular diseases

Metabolic diseases

Psychological stress

Poor overall health

Erratic and interrupted sleep

Create Your Sacred Sleep Space

In order to maintain proper sleep hygiene, you need to create a space that allows you to have a good night's sleep. Here, we bring a few tips to you.

Don't turn lights on. If you need to have a light on for safety, make it a dim one that's close to the floor.

The color of the light is important. Amber or red/orange light is less stimulating to the brain. Don't use white or blue light and keep it far away from the bed.

If you can't control outdoor light, use blackout shades or wear an eye mask.

Place your bed so that outdoor light doesn't directly shine in your face.