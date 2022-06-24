Bring Down Your Risk Of Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension: Sleep In A Dark Room

- Health A-Z
Bright lights at night can disrupt your sleep and also have an impact on your health. Studies based on this subject show that men and women who sleep with their lights on or keep any electronic device on at night such as the TV or a tablet or smart phones are likely to become obese, have high blood pressure or diabetes late in life. You might think that a faint light in your room is completely benign. Studies have however proved them wrong. Your sleep might get disrupted or you might not have the quality sleep that you need. The study states that there might be a link between poor sleep caused by exposure to light and various health issues.
The study conducted by experts divided people in two groups. One group was made to sleep in complete darkness and the other was exposed to some kind of light when they were asleep. Based on the results, the experts concluded that the body's circadian clock is important and disturbing the clock can result in poor overall health especially in older adults. Poor sleep due to bright lights can disturb the circadian clock.
As per expert's statements, you should make sure your sleep environment is correct. Light at night could worsen health by deregulating the circadian clock, circadian health is vital for the prevention of disease and optimal performance. When you sleep your body releases the hormones called melatonin. Melatonin has multiple beneficial aspects. It is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. If you are sleeping with your light on, your melatonin secretion will reduce. A person could also experience nightmares, which are triggered because the person is not in an environment that promotes good sleep
Here, we list some health risks of sleeping with the lights on.
In order to maintain proper sleep hygiene, you need to create a space that allows you to have a good night's sleep. Here, we bring a few tips to you.
