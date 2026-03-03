Bridgerton Star Yerin Ha Battles Folliculitis After Bathtub Scene: What Expert Says

Bridgerton star Yerin Ha candidly opens up about folliculitis, which is a skin condition that occurs when your hair follicles become inflamed cause by certain bacteria.

Bridgerton Star Yerin Ha Battles Folliculitis After Bathtub Scene: Yerin Ha, 28, lead actor for Bridgerton Season 4, has been making headlines ever since the new season was released earlier this year. The actress who appears in the Netflix series opposite Luke Thompson, 37, shared an intimate scene in the latest episode, in which she was seen with the actor in a bathtub.

While speaking on Capital Breakfast, the 28-year-old actress revealed in the radio show, "There's a scene where we are in a bathtub, and basically, I put baby powder on me because I was told that it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with the tape. And then basically the next day, after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body, and I got folliculitis. So I needed steroid cream, but I blame myself because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water."

What Is Folliculitis?

Folliculitis is a skin condition that occurs when your hair follicles become inflamed by an infection with bacteria. According to Mayo Clinic, folliculitis may look like small pimples around the tiny pockets from where each hair grows. It states, "The condition can be itchy, sore and embarrassing, which can spread and turn into crusty sores. Mild folliculitis will likely heal without scarring in a few days with basic self-care."

Mayo Clinic notes that for more serious or repeated infections, you may require prescription medicine. If this skin condition is left untreated, it can cause severe infections resulting in permanent hair loss and scarring. Certain types of folliculitis are known as hot tub rash and barber's itch.

Symptoms Of Folliculitis

Folliculitis typically appears a few days after sitting in a poorly maintained hot tub, which can affect people of all ages. Here are some common symptoms to watch out for:

Clusters of small bumps Pimples around hair follicles Pus-filled blisters that break open and crust over Itchy and burning skin Painful and tender skin An inflamed bump

Tips To Prevent Folliculitis

Here are some basic guidelines shared by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the risk of hot tub rash:

Remove your swimsuit and shower with soap after getting out of hot tubs Ensure to wash your swimsuit thoroughly after using it Use test strips to check the water, especially in hot tubs

The CDC recommends the following disinfectants (chlorine or bromine) and pH levels for hot tubs:

Chlorine: At least 3 parts per million (ppm or mg/L) Bromine: 4 8 ppm pH: 7.0 7.8

It is important to note that if the chlorine levels, bromine levels or pH levels are not within the correct range, then you must contact the operator or owner immediately.

Treatments For Folliculitis

"So, you have probably seen those annoying little red bumps on your skin after a long soak and wondered what was going on. Think about what happens when you are hanging out in a warm bath for a long time. Your skin gets all soft, and those tiny pores really open up. It feels great, but if the water is not super clean, it is basically an open invitation for bacteria to sneak in there and start trouble," explains Dr. Rashmi Ranjan, Consultant - Dermatology, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist, Dermatology, Yatharth Hospital, Noida 110 Unit.

She further adds that the good news is that it's usually not a big deal. In her words, "Most of the time, if you just keep the area clean and let it dry, then it will clear up on its own in a few days. Just try not to spend an eternity in the tub next time and maybe double-check that the water is fresh before you dive in."

