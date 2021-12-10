Breathlessness Post COVID-19 Recovery Is A Warning Signal of Heart Damage: Complications of This Condition You Should Never Ignore

Breathlessness Post COVID-19 Recovery Is A Warning Signal of Heart Damage: Complications of This Condition

COVID-19 can do a lot than what you expect from it. In a recent study, experts revealed that breathlessness post-COVID recovery can be a warning signal of heart damage. Read on to find the link between long COVID and heart damage.

Recovered from the deadly COVID-19 infection? you are still not safe. Long COVID complications can still affect your health and damage your organs. Yes, you read that right. COVID can still affect you after you have fully recovered from the infection. In a recent study, researchers have revealed that COVID-19 patients who continue to be short of breath or are suffering from breathlessness while doing any kind of physical activities even after one year from the recovery date, may have suffered very severe heart damage.

Talking about the research, Dr. Maria-Luiza Luchian, Study Author, University Hospital Brussels, Belgium, said, "The findings could help to explain why some patients with long COVID still experience breathlessness one year later and indicate that it might be linked to a decrease in heart performance."

Long COVID And Breathing Issues

According to recent reports, there is a steady rise in cases of cardiovascular diseases among COVID recovered patients. Some patients also complained of long-lasting severe symptoms such as dyspnea (shortness of breath), which is what experts call Long-COVID.

The recent study explained why patients suffer from such severe breathing issues even after getting recovered from COVID-19 infection. The researchers of the study say, most of the patients who got discharged from the hospital after full recovery from the infection, had shortness of breath. The researchers also noticed an acute drop in the heart functions of the patients. A detailed analysis of the same showed that abnormal heart function was independently and significantly associated with persistent dyspnea. Cardiac imagery was also performed on these patients which revealed poorer heart performance in patients with versus without dyspnea one year after hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Symptoms of Heart Damage and The Complications

Acute chest pain. Shortness of breath. Pain, numbness, weakness in the body, Pain in the neck and jaw.