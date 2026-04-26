Breathless after a short walk? Why more young adults in their 20s and 30s are facing this silent health warning sign

Getting breathless after a short walk? Know why more young adults are facing this warning sign and what it could mean for your overall health.

Puffing after a short stroll, climbing some stairs, or performing simple everyday activities is becoming something that many young adults are beginning to feel. The problem that was previously felt as a major issue among the older folks is increasingly becoming common among individuals in their 20s and 30s. Although this might come out as innocuous, breathlessness experienced frequently, can be one of the initial indicators that the body is not performing optimally.

What does breathlessness really mean?

According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine , Aakash Healthcare, "When your body feels that it is not receiving enough oxygen, it occurs as breathlessness or shortness of breath. This may render ordinary tasks exhausting and painful. Your body is telling you that something could be wrong either it is to do with your lungs or your heart or the level of fitness or your stress."

Why are young adults experiencing it more?

No single cause exists to this increasing problem. Rather, it is usually induced by a combination of lifestyle practices and health factors. The lack of physical activity is one of the largest causes. The modern young adults spend hours sitting in front of the screen, using laptops, mobile phones or screen. This inactive lifestyle undermines the lungs and the endurance such that the slightest physical activity can seem tiresome.

Poor diet is another crucial factor. Consuming an amount of processed food or junk food that is in excess of the recommended amount of nutrients and insufficient of the nutrients may cause low energy levels and lack of oxygen carrying capacity in the blood. Other conditions such as low levels of iron (anaemia) are normal and may cause one to feel out of breath soon.

Stress and mental health

The stress and anxiety are also significant contributors. Your breathing pattern also changes when you are anxious- you can begin to take quick shallow breaths. In the long run, this may cause you to feel out of breath all the time, even when you are not engaging in physical activity.

Modern young adults are under significant work stress, social pressure, and technological overload that may affect their breathing and overall well-being without any audible effects.

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Could it be something more serious?

Breathlessness, in certain instances, could indicate underlying health problems. These include:

Breathing difficulties such as asthma or allergies.

Heart-related conditions

Post-infection effects, particularly post-viral infections.

Obesity, which causes additional strain on lungs.

Warning signs you should not ignore

In case of breathlessness, accompanied by the subsequent symptoms, you should contact a doctor:

Pain or tightness in the chest. Frequent fatigue Dizziness or fainting Rapid heartbeat Even when resting, shortness of breath.

Taking notice of those initial signs and making better health choices today can be a long way in safeguarding your future health.

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