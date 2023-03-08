Breast To Cholesterol Screening: Health Checkups Women Must Do In Their 30's

Breast To Cholesterol Screening: Health Checkups Women Must Do In Their 30's

On the occasion of International Women's Day, we spoke to Dr Sony Mariyam Sunny Practice Consultant - Clinical Sciences at The Resolute.ai, to understand what tests a woman should take after she reaches her 30s.

As women enter their 30s, it is important to prioritize their health and wellness through regular health screenings. These screenings are essential to flag potential health issues at their early stage. From Pap smears to gut microbiomes to cholesterol screenings, there are several important health screenings that women in their 30s should consider. On the occasion of International Women's Day, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Sony Mariyam Sunny Practice Consultant - Clinical Sciences at The Resolute.ai, to understand what tests a woman should take after she reaches her 30s. Below is what the doctor wants you to know.

Women's Health: What Doctor Wants You To Know

It's important to note that every woman is different, and health screening needs may vary depending on individual risk factors and health history. As such, it's important to discuss with a healthcare provider to determine which screenings are appropriate for each individual. While health screenings can be intimidating or uncomfortable, they are essential for maintaining good health and catching any potential health issues early on. Women who prioritize their health through regular health screenings can rest easy knowing that they are doing everything in their best to maintain their health and well-being.

Important Tests You Must Do In Your 30s

Here are some of the key health checks that women in their 30s should consider.

TRENDING NOW

Breast Exam

Women in their 30s should perform monthly self-breast exams and receive clinical breast exams every three years. These exams can help detect any unusual lumps or changes in breast tissue that may indicate breast cancer. Mammograms are not typically recommended for women in their 30s unless they have a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors.

Pap Smear

Women should start getting Pap smears at age 21 and continue until age 65, according to the American Cancer Society. This test checks for abnormal cells on the cervix that may indicate cervical cancer. However, if a woman has had abnormal Pap results or a history of cervical cancer, her doctor may recommend continuing screening beyond age 65.

Gut Microbiome Test

Interest and excitement in knowing the diversity of the gut have become widely popular recently as it opens wider opportunities to improve one's health naturally. A gut microbiome test offers you a list of microbial species present in your gut, your body's potential to break down nutrients, and much more. A simple gut microbiome test will help you improve your overall health, as the gut influences various bodily functions.

You may like to read

Bone Density Loss

As you age, you would be losing your bone density gradually. Specialised cells in our body, comprised of microscopic proteins and minerals like Calcium, keep updating the bones in our body while the body reabsorbs old bones. The process happens lifelong until your bone mass reaches its peak. Mostly it happens in your 40s and 50s, but sometimes it may start in your 30s. You will start losing your bone density when the bone reabsorption rate exceeds the rate of new bone formation. Losing bone density shows no symptoms, but the chance of fracturing the bones get high. Bone density plunges faster in women compared to men.

Cholesterol Screening

Women should have their cholesterol levels checked at least once every five years, or more frequently if they have a family history of high cholesterol or other risk factors for heart disease. High cholesterol levels can contribute to the development of heart disease and metabolic syndrome.

Thyroid Function Test

Women with a family history of thyroid disease or symptoms such as weight gain or fatigue should have their thyroid function checked. An underactive thyroid and overactive thyroid can lead to a range of health issues, and both conditions need to be taken care.

Blood Sugar Tests

This test is used to diagnose and monitor diabetes and other blood sugar-related conditions. Here are some of the most important tests and what they are used for:

HbA1C test: This test measures the average blood sugar level over the past 2-3 months by checking the amount of glycated haemoglobin (HbA1C) in the blood. It is commonly used to diagnose and monitor diabetes. Insulin fasting test: This test measures the amount of insulin in the blood after fasting for at least 8 hours. It can be used to diagnose insulin resistance, which is a condition where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels and an increased risk of diabetes.

Vitamins and Minerals Test

Here are some important vitamin and mineral tests that need to be taken care at your 30s.

They are:

Vitamin D: Helps maintain strong bones and teeth. Calcium: Also important for bone health, as well as muscle function and nerve transmission. Iron: Needed for the formation of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Vitamin B12: Important for red blood cell formation and nerve function. Folate: Essential for the development of a healthy fetus during pregnancy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES