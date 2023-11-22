Finding A Lump In Your Breast Can Be Scary; Here's What A Doctor Advises

Do not panic if you feel a lump. Check with a doctor without delay. (Photo: Freepik)

Early detection is key in addressing any potential health concerns. Routine self-exams, along with mammograms or ultrasounds are advised by medical professionals.

Finding a lump in the breast can be extremely scary and alarming. The first thought that comes to mind is cancer. But, did you know that not all lumps are cancerous? There can be some benign ones, too, and you must always be on the lookout for such growths in the breasts. Instead of panicking, immediately check with a doctor. Speaking more about it, Dr Anjali Kumar, a gynaecologist, explained in a video shared on Instagram that discovering a lump in your breast does not automatically mean that you have breast cancer.

"In fact, most of the breast lumps are benign. Do a self-breast examination regularly, and report to a doctor in case you notice any lump or any abnormalities." Dr Kumar also wrote in the caption that a healthcare professional will conduct thorough examination and recommend appropriate tests. "Early detection is key in addressing any potential health concerns, and routine self-exams, along with mammograms or ultrasounds as advised by medical professionals, play a crucial role in maintaining breast health," said the expert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitri | Dr Anjali Kumar (@maitriwoman)

In an old video shared on YouTube, the gynaecologist had talked about breast lumps and what to do when they are detected. She had said that most of the breast lumps actually cannot be felt by hand, and that they can happen without any reason. She was joined by Dr Rohan Khandelwal, senior breast onco- surgeon. On what is the first thing a woman can do when she is diagnosed with a breast lump, Dr Khandelwal said, "They should visit a specialist. Either a gynaecologist or a dedicated breast surgeon. We ask about the symptoms, since when they are suffering from the problem, if the lump is associated with pain or if it is painless. [We ask if the patient has] associated nipple discharge. If there is any family history of cancer, because that has a lot of bearing on what kind of a lump this can be. Have they been treated previously for breast disorders, or have they had any biopsies? Also, based on the menstrual history we can sometimes make out if it is just a transient lump or if it is there to stay and is a worrisome one."

TRENDING NOW

If not cancer, then what are these breast lumps? Dr Khandelwal explained in the video that a patient cannot make out the difference between cancerous and non-cancerous lumps. "There are many [types of lumps]. The most common ones occur because of hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycles, and the technical term for that is 'fibrocystic disease'. The patient usually comes to us with painful lumps just before the periods. Once the period starts, the pain subsides and lumps gradually go away. Another common lump is breast fibroadenoma."

Dr Kumar added that if a woman is breastfeeding, she may have a swelling of the milk ducts, because of the accumulation of milk. "Sometimes, if this milk gets infected, it can form a very painful lump. So, in case you are breastfeeding and have a lump, do not think it is cancer."

You may like to read

Can a benign breast lump ever turn into cancer? "Yes, there are certain lumps, which do have a small percentage of cancerous risk attached to them. The fibro adenoma has a one-two percent chance of malignant or cancerous conversion," said Dr Khandelwal.