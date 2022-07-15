World Plastic Surgery Day: Do Silicone Breast Implants Raise The Risk Of Breast Cancer?

Silicone breast implants are one of the most famous plastic surgeries out there. Generally, silicone breast implants are safe but know if it increases the risk of breast cancer.

Most of the women who are willing for augmentation Surgery are concerned about the development of Breast Cancer. In the past, there were concerns about the development of Breast cancer due to rupture of silicone implant or leakage of silicone from the implant.

Can Silicone Breast Implants Cause Breast Cancer?

There is no convincing evidence that silicone implants can cause breast cancer in women. A survey which was conducted by DeCholmoky's included 265 surgeons and 10941 patients and found no cancer in women with breast implants. Most of the studies have concluded that these implants do not result in a higher frequency of breast cancer. But various researchers have shown that women with breast implants have a higher chance of Anaplastic long cell lymphoma (ALCL). ALCL is a not cancer of the breast. It is a cancer of your immune system which is also called the lymphatic system. There is no specific reason why women with breast implants are more susceptible to getting ALCL.

The implant has an enter shell of silicon and inside the implant either saline or silicone cohesive gel is filled Surface of the outer shell is of two types, textured or smooth. A few years back textured implants were more popular because these implants were less likely to move or ripple the skin. But now experts think that a textured implant triggers a woman's immune system to respond in a way that leads to cancer. ALCL is a rare type of cancer. Even if anyone is having breast implants her chance of getting ALCL is very low. Experts estimate that out of 50,000 women with an implant can get this disease.

What Are the Signs of ALCL?

If you notice a new swelling

Change in the shape of the breast

Pain in and around your breast that is regular or constant

Hardening in your breast or new scar tissues

You can regularly check these signs on your own. If someone is having a textured implant experts do not recommend removing these implants. If someone is very much concerned that she may discuss it with her doctor. If you notice the signs that I have mentioned above, then you must visit a doctor.

So, to conclude silicone implant is not responsible for or does not increase the chance of breast cancer. But women with textured breast implants have more chance of developing ALCL, a cancer of the immune system. If someone is planning for breast augmentation surgery by breast implants or already having breast implants and is very concerned about cancer then she should consult with a plastic surgeon and discuss all breast cancer and silicone implant.

(The article is contributed by Dr Surendra Kumar Chawla, Consultant Plastic Surgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad)