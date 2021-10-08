World Breast Awareness Month: How To Manage Stress When Living With Breast Cancer?

It is natural to feel stressed out after finding out that you are suffering from breast cancer. But these tips might be able to help you calm your nerves and feel less distressed.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer or any other disease it is natural to feel a sense of distress. But it is also crucial to understand that now more than ever patients must remain calm and optimistic in order to recover fully. During this process of undergoing treatment involve yourself in holistic practices like yoga that will keep you productively engaged and help you stay away from negative thinking.

Stick with your discipline

Yoga can help you to continue to live a life of discipline which is most needed during treatment and recovery. Rather than becoming depressed, stressed and inactive, wake up early in the morning to practice gentle Sun salutation, pranayama, or meditation techniques.

Energize yourself

Yoga will not only keep the body active and fit but will also keep the mind energized. The practise of yoga through postures, breathing, and meditation will allow you to build a strong connection with the self. This will boost your confidence and assist you in the recovery and healing process.

Think Positive

You can keep the mind positive with positive affirmations, prayers, mantras and chants. Ganesh Mudra can be done with the Ganesh mantra or Linga Mudra can be done with the Mahamrityunjay Mantra to bring calmness to the mind.

Some Techniques To Ward Off Stress

These are some techniques of mudras, and chanting that you can practice at home regularly in order to become more positive and manage any stress when living with a condition like breast cancer.

Ganesh Mudra

Importance of Ganesh Mudra

Ganesha mudra is a sacred hand gesture or "seal" used during yoga and meditation practice as a means of channelling the flow of vital life force energy known as prana. Named after the Hindu elephant God Ganesh, this mudra is believed to invoke his energy as the remover of obstacles. As such, practising the Ganesha mudra is said to enhance self-confidence and provide the courage to overcome anything that is holding one back.

Formation

To practice Ganesha mudra, first bring the palms together in Anjali Mudra, before turning each hand so that the fingertips point towards opposite elbows. The right palm should be facing towards the body, the left palm facing away. Once in this position, slide the hands back until the fingers lock together and grasp each other. The thumbs simply rest on top of the little finger of the opposite hand and the hands stay at the level of the heart.

Linga Mudra

Importance of Linga Mudra

The shape of the hands and upright thumb in the linga mudra looks similar to the erect penis (phallus). In Sanskrit, the phallus is termed as Linga, hence this mudra is called Linga mudra. It is also called "upright mudra".

Formation

Linga Mudra is made by interlocking the fingers of both hands together (knuckle pointing out) and then upright the thumb.

Yoga and meditation practices relax the mind and help you stay focused on your healing journey. This is only possible if you work towards recovery with clarity and optimism. Yoga is after all a spiritual process using the body, mind and senses to attain 'Yuj' or union. It is a journey towards uniting with your higher self through alignment of the mind, body and soul helping you become more mindful and access greater healing.

(The article is contributed by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar)

