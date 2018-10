Breast cancer is one of the common cancer amongst women. But, including healthy foods can help you to fight it. © Shutterstock

If you wish to know about the wonder-foods which can help you to deal with breast cancer, read this carefully and include these foods in your diet right away! You can opt for salmon: It is a fatty fish jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s can slow down the spread of cancerous cells and can strengthen your immunity. Salmon is also abundant in vitamins B12 and D which can help you to keep cancer at bay. Eat it today!

You can opt for turmeric: It is one of the well known anti-carcinogenic spices. Its active compound, curcumin can attack the cancer cells. Curcumin has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and cell protectant properties and the antioxidants eliminate cancerous free radicals. So, just incorporate it into your daily diet.

You can opt for garlic: Do you know that garlic is one of the best natural remedies for breast cancer? According to research, garlic can prevent breast cancer as it contains flavones and flavonols that are sulfur compounds and these compounds can eliminate cancer cells and inhibit breast cancer.

You can opt for spinach: It is loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants. It contains lutein, an antioxidant that protects the body from breast cancer. Spinach also carries carotenoids and zeaxanthin, which flush unstable molecules and free radicals out of your body. You can eat it in the form of subzi/ salad/ soup.

You can opt for flaxseeds: It is one of the best sources of dietary fibre and contains chemicals known as lignans, which protect your body from breast cancer. Flaxseed are also jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have been known to help prevent and fight cancer. You can include it in your salads.

You can opt for pomegranate: According to studies, it contains urolithin B which inhibits breast cancer. Eat it regularly or drink pomegranate juice.