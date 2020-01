If you have successfully fought against and defected breast cancer, you need to increase your immunity and overall fitness to stay healthy. @Shutterstock

Regular exercise is a must for overall fitness. This is true for everybody, even those with health conditions. But if you suffer from some chronic ailment, you need to pay it safe and consult a doctor before starting any new exercise regime. Cancer survivors stand to gain a lot from regular workouts. This can lower their risk of a recurrence. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to exercise safely if you are a breast cancer survivor.

If you have successfully fought against and defected breast cancer, you need to increase your immunity and overall fitness to stay healthy. Exercise will help you do this. It will also increase your energy levels and help you maintain a healthy weight. But first you must know how to go about it. Health tips from us show you what you must do. Before you start acting on our health tips of the day, consult a doctor to know if you are fit to start any exercise programme.

Exercises to avoid

If you are a breast cancer survivor, you need to avoid a few exercises. Strength training can cause a swelling in the lymphatic system. So, avoid this. Other risky workouts are resistance band workouts, swimming cross training, inverted yoga poses and any exercises that put pressure on your arms. Push-ups and pull-ups are also not recommended as it puts stress on your arms and shoulders.

Warming up is important

You must warm up with a few stretches to warm up your muscles. This will make it easier for you to exercise without stress. Spend 5 to 10 minutes doing this. At the same time, cooling down is also important. Slow down towards the end of your session and so a few stretches to cool down.

Start slow

Follow a pace you are comfortable with. You have just recovered from a major illness. The focus here is on recovery. You need to build your strength. So, listen to your body and don’t push yourself too hard. Also, be in constant touch with your doctor. If you are in pain, get immediate attention to avoid complications.