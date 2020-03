Breast cancer is believed to be the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung cancer.

Breast cancer is believed to be the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung cancer. This cancer develops in breast cells, typically in the lobules or the ducts of the breast. Lobules are the glands that produce milk, while ducts are the pathways that bring the milk from the glands to the nipple.

A lump or mass in the breast tissue is the most recognized symptom of breast cancer. But breast cancer can cause many other changes to the skin on and around the breast. Some of the potential signs and symptoms of breast cancer include.

Skin changes

This is one of the early warning signs of breast cancer. If you have breast cancer, you may develop swelling, redness, or other visible differences in one or both breasts. Scaly skin around the nipple and areola, skin thickening in any part of the breast are other signs of breast cancer. These changes may also cause itching.

Nipple discharge

If you have a discharge from the nipple, other than breastmilk, it can be a possible sign of breast cancer. The discharge can be thin or thick and can range in colour from clear to milky to yellow, green, or red.

Dimpling

See a doctor if you notice skin dimpling or pitted skin. This may be a sign of inflammatory breast cancer, an aggressive type of breast cancer. Cancer cells can cause a buildup of lymph fluid in the breast, leading to swelling and dimpling.

Nipple pain

Pain, tenderness, and discomfort in the breast. If you are experiencing these feelings, don’t ignore them. Breast cancer can cause changes in skin cells and lead to these feelings. You may experience this as a burning sensation.

Nipple inversion

Changes in the cells behind the nipple can result in the nipple inverting and reversing inward into the breast. This is another possible sign of breast cancer.

Swollen lymph nodes in the armpit

A cancer cell may travel to the underarm lymph node region on the same side as the affected breast. This can lead to swelling in this area. A person may notice swollen lumps around the collarbone. They may be tender to the touch.